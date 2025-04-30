Ground Zero Box Office Morning Trends Day 6: Emraan Hashmi's film continues its poor run; to complete week tomorrow

Ground Zero Box Office Morning Trends Day 6: Ground Zero is among the latest releases at the box office. It stars Emraan Hashmi in the lead role, who plays the role of a BSF officer, Narendra Nath Dubey. Also featuring Sai Tamhankar and Zoya Hussain in key roles, the action thriller will complete a week of its release tomorrow. Ground Zero is running poorly in theaters today.

Jointly produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, Ground Zero has been running in theaters for six days. It has maintained a modest hold at the box office since its release.

As per morning trends, on Day 6, Emraan Hashmi-starrer is likely to witness a drop of 10 percent from what it earned yesterday, i.e., Rs 60 lakh. Yesterday, it couldn't benefit much from the Blockbuster Tuesday movie offer.

Ground Zero has earned a total collection of Rs 6.1 crore so far. Despite having movie offers, the action thriller hasn't performed well in its theatrical run. The lukewarm performance of the movie is credited to its poor pre-sales. It couldn't generate enough buzz to attract the audience in theaters. Cinegoers have preferred other releases over the Emraan Hashmi-led actioner.

Ground Zero, which is backed under the banner of Excel Entertainment, clashed with the theatrical re-release of Andaz Apna Apna, which originally hit the screens in 1994. Directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, the film on terrorism is also running parallel to Jaat and Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh.

Ground Zero marks Emraan Hashmi's theatrical comeback after two years. His last release was Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's actioner, Tiger 3. Hashmi played the role of an antagonist in the 2023 release.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

