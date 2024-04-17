Ariana Grande's Grandma Receives Plaque For Making History With Eternal Sunshine Feature; Deets Here

It’s not every day that someone’s grandma becomes a music star! But Ariana Grande’s grandma Marjorie Nonna Grande, just did something super special. At 98 years old, Nonna has become the oldest person ever to appear on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

All thanks to her special appearance on Ariana’s song Ordinary Things from the album Eternal Sunshine! And to celebrate this incredible moment, Nonna received a one-of-a-kind framed plaque. Let’s delve deeper into the details of this heartwarming story.

A plaque to remember

The plaque, presented to Nonna, has a beautiful photo of her next to a red vinyl record of Ariana’s album. It also shows where Ordinary Things ranked on the chart at No. 55. At the bottom, it says, “certified with love.”

Ariana, the proud granddaughter took to her Instagram to celebrate this incredible accomplishment of her granny. She shared a picture of Nonna posing with the plaque, captioning it as, "celebrating the one and only, most beautiful Nonna who has now made history for being the senior most person to yet appear on the @billboard Hot100 🥹🥹🌞♡ we love and thank you ｡˚❀ 🥹"

Nonna also looked absolutely elated while posing, she even matched her outfit with the red theme of Ariana’s vinyl.

The song that made history

The song Ordinary Things is really special. It’s the last track on Ariana’s album Eternal Sunshine. The song has received widespread recognition and it is a part of Ariana’s 13th track album, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Nonna breaking records

It’s not the first time Nonna’s voice has appeared on one of Ariana’s songs, but it’s the first time she has been credited as a feature and co-writer. This isn’t the first time Nonna has collaborated with Ariana. She previously spoke on the tracks like Daydreamin and Bloodline but Ordinary Things is special since it credits her as a feature and co-writer.

Nonna broke a record that was previously held by Fred Stobaugh. He was 96 when he was featured on the song Oh Sweet Lorraine. This song made it to No. 42 on the Hot 100. But Nonna beat the previous record by debuting at No. 55 with Ordinary Things at the age of 98.

How it all started

In an interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe, Ariana revealed that a voice note of Nonna inspired her to make Ordinary Things the album’s closer. Yes, a voice note of Nonna talking to a friend inspired Ariana to feature her on Ordinary Things.

She said, “I always record my Nonna because you never know what she’s going to say.” Well, with her feature on Ordinary Things, she has definitely proved that age is just a number when it comes to making music and breaking records.

Ariana Grande’s early life

Ariana Grande was born on June 26, 1993, in Boca Raton, Florida. Her mom Joan Grande, runs a company that makes marine communication gear, and her dad Edward Butera, has a graphic design business. She has an older half-brother, Frankie who’s also in showbiz.

They moved from New York to Florida before she was born, and her parents split up when she was eight. Ariana is really close to her grandma, Marjorie Grand, whom she calls Nonna.

