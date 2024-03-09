What Is Ariana Grande's True Story About? Find Out Amid Release Of Her New Album Eternal Sunshine

Concept albums are unique, as they tell an engaging story while connecting various elements. Ariana Grande recently took listeners on a similar journey with her latest album.

As fans enjoyed the music, they also paid close attention to the lyrics, curious about the artist's thoughts and inspirations behind each song.

Some believe the album tells a true story related to Grande's life. Let's explore these questions as the singer herself shares insights about the tracks.

Ariana Grande about her new album

The musician, also known for her acting skills, has just released her latest album. Eternal Sunshine is available on all streaming platforms as of March 8, 2024. The album was preceded by a lead single, Yes, And?

The pop star's seventh album features a total of 13 tracks. The lyrics, particularly those of the song True Story, left fans wondering if they were somehow related to the alleged rumors about the Santa Tell Me singer.

In a recent interview with Apple Music‘s Zane Lowe, Ariana Grande addressed all these questions.

Based on the lyrics, "I'll play the villain if you need me to / I know how this goes, yeah / I'll be the one you pay to see play the scene / Roll the cameras, please / Turnin' like a dime, wastin' all their time / Sneakin' like a creep in the night / But I'll play whatever part you need me to / This is a true story about all the lies," sung by the 7 Rings artist, the song seems to depict a breakup story.

Initially, fans speculated that the song was based on a true story. However, while speaking with Lowe, Grande clarified that the track is inspired by "an untrue story based on all untrue events."

Ariana Grande further explained, "You can pull from your truth. You can pull from a concept, you can pull from a film, from a story you're telling. From a story about a relationship that a friend told you. Art is really, it can come from anywhere."

It appears that fans can put their theories to rest, as the singer herself has cleared up any confusion.

Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine

The 30-year-old pop star began dropping hints about a new release early this year. After revealing Yes, And?, the artist continued to fill her social media with more teasers and alternate covers.

The album was created in collaboration with Swedish producer Max Martin. Out of the 13 tracks on Eternal Sunshine, Martin produced 11.

Ariana Grande and Martin worked together on the latest album, which features songs like Saturn Returns, We Can't Be Friends, Ordinary Things, I Wish I Hated You, and more.

The album is now available on all streaming platforms.

