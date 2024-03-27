Will Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, and Rihanna join BTS on Weverse? Suspicions arise after HYBE and Universal Music Group's collab

HYBE Label expanded its partnership with Universal Music Group, the biggest music leader in the world. To cement the global influence of K-pop HYBE has decided to take the relationship with UMG further and on March 27 KST, HYBE Label announced that they have expanded their current association with the Universal Music Group for the coming 10 years. Following the same, suspicions surrounding global music leaders like Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, and Rihanna joining Weverse have arisen.

Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, and Rihanna may join Weverse in the future; Suspicions arise after HYBE and Universal Music Group's collab

The contract signed between HYBE and Universal Music Group (UMG) exclusive rights to the music created by the artists of HYBE for the next ten years. According to the terms of the same, UMG has the exclusive right to the global distribution of physical albums and digital music by HYBE’s artists. Adding to this, UMG will also push promotions and activities of artists in North America.

Furthering this partnership equally from both sides, Universal Music Group will be augmenting the collaboration with HYBE by extending the fan communication platform by HYBE, Weverse, and having UMG artists presumably join the platform in the future. The biggest artists connected with UMG are global music leaders like Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, and Rihanna. The possibility of them joining the fan communication platform is no doubt exciting for fans as they will be closer to their beloved artists in a new way.

The partnership between HYBE and UMG dates back to 2017 when BTS signed with the latter for Japan distribution. Then again, in 2021 another contract between the two parties gave Geffen Records of UMG BTS distribution rights in USA and other regions. Today, the partnership stands even stronger as HYBE and UMG together are ready to take over the musical industry by storm.

Know one of the biggest global K-pop leaders, HYBE

HYBE Corporation is a South Korean multi-national multinational company founded and established by the respected composer Bang Si Hyuk also known as Hitman Bang under the initial name of Big Hit Entertainment Co., Ltd.

In 2021, the company went under a whole restructuring where the corporation was renamed HYBE Corporation and labels like BIGHIT MUSIC, Pledis Entertainment, ADOR, and more. Biggest K-pop names such as BTS, TXT, LE SSERAFIM, SEVENTEEN, NewJeans, and many more are currently under HYBE Corporation proving the company's undying influence over the K-pop movement.

