Ariana Grande Reunites With Wicked Cast; Poses For Selfie Alongside Ethan Slater And The Rest

This week at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, the stars gathered to showcase brand-new pictures from the highly anticipated musical film. Being back together feels fantastic! During CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Wednesday, the Wicked cast reunited, and Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater enjoyed a nice selfie moment with their co-stars.

On Instagram, Jeff Goldblum captioned a carousel of images. In the first photo, Goldblum is seen standing behind Grande and taking a mirror selfie. "Over the rainbow to be reunited with this magical family! 🌈🧙🏼‍♂️🔮💚✨ @wickedmovie."

Grande and Wicked Cast Share Joyful Moments: Puckering Up, Bonding on Stage, and More!

The "Yes, And?" singer, with Michelle Yeoh, Cynthia Erivo, and Jonathan Bailey of Bridgerton to their left, puckers her lips in a kissy pose as she and Slater lean in close. Grande was thrilled and said, "My heart !!!!!!!!!" Slater also included some nice remarks about Goldblum, writing, "You are singular and incredible."

Throughout their promotional day, the cast appeared to be in high spirits. Grande and Bailey appeared stunned in one photo, while Goldblum smiled for the camera. Goldblum also posted a happy photo with Erivo.

On stage at Caesars Palace, Grande and Erivo, who play Glinda and Elphaba in Jon M. Chu's upcoming film adaptation of the Broadway musical, clasped hands. Erivo said that they are now bound for life as they presented an extended featurette of the movie's footage.

"Thank goodness," Grande replied.

Ethan Slater Supports Ariana Grande Through Album Release and Divorce: Growing Closer?

A source recently told ET that Slater has been supporting Grande throughout her busy month, which has included the release of her new album 'Eternal Sunshine' and her divorce from ex-husband Dalton Gomez.

"Ariana is feeling great in general and super proud of her new album," the source told ET . "Ethan has been by her side, supporting her both personally and professionally." According to the source, the Broadway star and singer hope to spend more time together.

"They're looking towards the future and everything that's in store for them as a couple and as individuals," the source further added. "Things have been getting more serious." Slater plays the sad Boq in the musical adaptation, and Goldblum, Grande, and Erivo play the renowned Wizard.

ALSO READ: How Did Ariana Grande Bag Her Wicked Role Despite Being A Pop Star? Singer Explains