Ariana Grande's latest music video for We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love) accompanies her new album Eternal Sunshine. The video, inspired by the movie Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, follows Grande's character, Peaches, as she undergoes a procedure to erase memories of her ex-boyfriend, played by Evan Peters.

Ariana Grande recreates movie scene with Evan Peters in Eternal Sunshine

The visuals of the video depict flashbacks of their time together, including moments in an arcade and lying in bed, with nods to the film Sixteen Candles. Eventually, both Peaches and her ex go through with the memory-erasing procedure.

In real life, Grande split from her husband Dalton Gomez in October and is now dating Ethan Slater. During an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Ariana and Evan delved into the central narrative of the album, which, as Lowe described, "begins with a question and concludes with an answer." Lowe posed the question, "'How do I know if I'm in the right relationship, if I found the right person?'" He highlighted the final track, Ordinary Things, featuring Grande's grandmother, Nonna, as providing the answer to this crucial question.

Ariana Grande revealed how she wrapped up Ordinary Things

Grande admitted she hadn't fully realized how effectively Ordinary Things wrapped up her initial inquiry until she stumbled upon a voice note of her Nonna chatting with a friend. Reflecting on this discovery, Grande remarked, “I knew ‘Ordinary Things’ was the end of the album. I was like, ‘This is the last song, but I wonder how I can put that button on it and have it land emotionally the way that I feel it can, and how can I answer the question?’”

The music video captures the emotional journey of letting go of past relationships, mirroring Grande's own experiences. Through Peaches' character, Grande explores the complexities of moving on and finding closure after heartbreak. The video's visuals, directed by Christian Breslaur, artfully convey the bittersweet process of bidding farewell to memories.

