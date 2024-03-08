Ariana Grande's music and videos are full of nods to things she loves, like pop culture and her own life. Her latest album, Eternal Sunshine, continues this trend, with its title inspired by a movie and a tribute to Paula Abdul in the lead single's video. This album, released on a Friday, is her first since 2020's Positions.

Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine draws inspiration from 2004 movie

The album's title, Eternal Sunshine, comes from the movie Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, starring Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet. It's a romantic sci-fi movie where a couple breaks up and tries to erase each other from their memories. Grande named her album after this movie, which also happens to have its 20th anniversary on March 19.

Grande has mentioned her love for Jim Carrey before, even crying when she met him in 2015. The movie was also a favorite of the late rapper Mac Miller, Grande's ex-boyfriend. He loved Carrey's serious roles and often recommended the movie to others. Miller told Complex 2013, “I love Jim Carrey when he's being serious. He killed this role, whenever I'm talking to a girl, I always tell them to watch Eternal Sunshine. It cuts deep."

Advertisement

The album's concept was first hinted at in the music video for the lead single, Yes, And? which includes references to the movie. Grande describes Eternal Sunshine as a concept album, meaning it tells a story through its songs. She explained at the time, “I wanted to share with you that this is kind of a concept album because it’s all different heightened pieces of the same story of the same experience,”

In a podcast interview with Zach Sang, Grande talks about the emotional depth of the album, touching on themes of loss, grief, love, and heartbreak. She said, “That was a tricky balance for me because I definitely had some sessions where I was writing more emotionally and reactively but that’s also very human so I didn’t want to erase all of it,”

Even though some songs express negative feelings, she wanted to keep the positive ones too, making the album feel more real and human.

ALSO READ: Joshua Jackson And Lupita Nyong'o's Mexican Retreat Bolsters Speculation About Romance; Read For Latest Updates