Kelly Clarkson Performs Powerful Rendition Of Billie Eilish’s What Was I Made For? See HERE

Last month, Billie Eilish performed her Barbie hit What Was I Made For? at the Grammys, where it won Song Of The Year. In October, Troye Sivan covered the song during his visit to the BBC Live Lounge, and now Kelly Clarkson tackled it in her Kellyoke segment.

Clarkson’s version is about a minute and a half shorter than Eilish’s but packs a much more powerful punch. It’s not her first time covering Eilish; in 2022, she performed a rendition of Happier Than Ever.

Kelly Clarkson performs Billie Eilish's What Was I Made For

On Thursday, March 28, Kelly Clarkson and her band, My Band Y'all performed a cover of Billie Eilish's What Was I Made For song in the latest edition of Kellyoke, continuing her years-long tradition of paying homage to singers. As the studio lights dimmed, Clarkson performed Eilish’s Oscar-winning song from Barbie.

“I used to float, now I just fall down/I used to know but I'm not sure now / What I was made for? / What was I made for?” Clarkson sang.

As soon as she was done, fans rushed to the YouTube comments section and commended the star on a job well done. “Kelly Clarkson was made to be the Thanos of music covers,” one person wrote, referencing the Marvel Universe character. “Kelly is unreal! The best vocalist alive right now!” another added.

Eilish won her first Oscar for Best Original Song in 2022 for her James Bond tune No Time to Die from the movie Barbie. The song was featured on the soundtrack and earned her and Finneas the Best Original Song at the 2024 Oscars.

As Eilish accepted her award at the 2024 ceremony, before thanking anyone, she admitted that she “had a nightmare about this” the night before the event. Next, she thanked the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences for the honor, then Barbie director Greta Gerwig and a teacher she had when she was just 8 years old.

Kelly Clarkson is all praise for Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine

Kelly Clarkson is showering her fellow powerhouse vocalist, Ariana Grande, with love. Clarkson took to X (previously Twitter) to gush over her fellow former The Voice coach’s recently released album, Eternal Sunshine. “Y’all don’t sleep on this album. It’s so good,” she wrote, before spotlighting three songs in particular in the hashtags: “Imperfect for You,” “We Can’t Be Friends” and lead single and Hot 100 chart-topper, “Yes, And?”

Eternal Sunshine is spending a second week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, after debuting atop the tally a week ago. Eternal Sunshine, which follows 2020’s Positions, houses 13 tracks, all penned by the two-time Grammy winner and co-produced with the legendary Max Martin.

