How Old Is Ariana Grande’s Grandmother? Find Out As She Becomes The Oldest Artist To Chart On Billboard Hot 100

American singer and actress Ariana Grande's grandmother, Marjorie Grande, makes Billboard history with Ordinary Things, debuting at Number 55 on March 23.

Grande's album Eternal Sunshine debuts at No. 1 on Billboard 200, making her grandmother Nonna, aged 98, the oldest artist to grace the Hot 100 since its inception on August 4, 1958.

As featured on Ordinary Things, Nonna surpasses the late Fred Stobaugh's record. Stobaugh was 96 when Oh Sweet Lorraine spent a week on the Hot 100 at No. 42 in 2013.

Tony Bennett, now third for oldest artists on the Hot 100, was 85 when Body and Soul with Amy Winehouse charted at No. 87 on Oct. 1, 2011. He surpassed George Burns, who was 84 when I Wish I Were Eighteen Again ended its chart run in 1980.

ALSO READ: Ariana Grande And Dalton Gomez Are Officially Divorced Nearly A Year After Split; DEETS Inside

Ariana Grande laughs to close Eternal Sunshine album

Ordinary Things ends with Nonna's wisdom: “Never go to bed without kissin’ goodnight,' ' she shares, also credited as a co-writer, reflecting on her late husband, Frank. She advises, “And if you don’t feel comfortable doing it, you’re in the wrong place – get out.”

Advertisement

"I always record my Nonna because you never know what she’ll say," Grammy Award winner Ariana Grande told Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe on March 7. “I had this 30-minute voice note of her and her friend Shirley talking."

The much-appreciated pop star Ariana Grande closes the track and Eternal Sunshine with a laugh following a soundbite. She explained to Lowe, "I think it’s a little bit of, Wow, our loved ones, our friends, and our family can instantly just sort of soothe and calm and simplify things that are so complicated and heavy at times.”

ALSO READ: 'I'm, like, weirdly emotional': Ariana Grande Shares Glimpses Of Her Record Label's First Ever Album Eternal Sunshine

Youngest ever on Hot 100: Nonna breaks record, Jordy tops at 5!

God is a woman singer’s grandmother can be heard on songs like Daydreamin from her debut album, Yours Truly (2013) and Bloodline from Thank U, Next (2019), the latter of which reached No. 22 on the Hot 100.

Eternal Sunshine, released by Republic Records, starts strong with 227,000 equivalent album units in its debut week (March 8-14) in the U.S., marking the biggest opening week for any album in 2024.

Ordinary Things debuts on the Hot 100 with 8.8 million streams in its first week.

As reported earlier, Grande's new album's track We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love) debuts at No. 1 on the Hot 100, her ninth chart-topper. The lead single Yes, And? also premiered at No. 1 in January.

While Nonna makes her debut on the Hot 100, who holds the record as the youngest artist to reach the chart? The Five Stairsteps included their 18-month-old brother Cubie on several singles starting from 'Something's Missing' in 1967, as reported by Billboard in 1993. However, the youngest soloist remains Jordy, who was 5 years old when his song Dur Dur D'être Bébé! (It’s Tough To Be a Baby)' peaked at No. 58 on June 19, 1993.

Ariana Grande wouldn't recall Jordy's debut. She was born a week later, on June 26, 1993.

ALSO READ: What Is Ariana Grande's True Story About? Find Out Amid Release Of Her New Album Eternal Sunshine