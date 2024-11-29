Ariana Madix Faces Backlash for Lip-Syncing Her Debut Performance At Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: 'Way Too Obvious'

Ariana Madix is now a reality star, Broadway performer, TV host, and Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade singer. Making her debut at the event in style on Thursday, November 28, the VPR alum sang a rendition of Lovefool by The Cardigans. Her performance was an absolute spectacle as she crooned and grooved to the beats of loud music while riding a Peacock float, rocking a fluffy wool jacket with a matching turtleneck underneath.

While the Love Island host’s day started as she envisioned, it did not end on a good note, as she received backlash on the internet for lip-syncing the cherished ‘90s song without putting much effort into her performance.

“Ariana Madix with the most obvious lipsync maybe ever,” one fan wrote on X, while another added, “I wanna know who at NBC signed off on Ariana Madix getting up on a float and lip-syncing. It was way too obvious.”

A third person quipped, “You could tell Ariana Madix was lip-syncing because she wasn’t whining through the microphone,” with a fourth person opining, “I was NOT a fan of Ariana Madix’s performance…the song choice just didn’t suit her.”

While Ariana Madix primarily faced criticism for her performance, several netizens defended her, leaving positive comments.

“So proud of Ariana!!! Huge! No other Bravolebrity has ever led a float at the parade before!!,” wrote one X user, while another tweeted, “Omg Ariana Madix! I love her more and more. She’s better off without #PumpRules.”



On Tuesday, November 26, only days before Madix's Thanksgiving performance, VPR, which first aired in 2013, announced that the show’s next season will feature an entirely new cast.

Madix, who joined the famous reality show shortly after it debuted with Tom Sandoval, Kristen Doute, Jax Taylor, Stassi Schroeder, Scheana Shay, and Katie Maloney, took to Instagram to express her gratitude for the time she spent on VPR. Noting that no caption or set of pictures could aptly communicate what she feels about the show’s decision to bid farewell to an era, Madix said she is at peace with closing this chapter of her life. She also mentioned that she is excited about the things to come in the future.

