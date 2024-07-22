Is Ariana Madix Quietly Practicing For Her Broadway Return During Her Time at Love Island? Find Out

Ariana Madix, known for her reality TV roles and her stint in the musical Chicago, is generating buzz for her upcoming return to Broadway. While she’s currently hosting Love Island USA in Fiji, she's also preparing for her exciting stage comeback.

Madix is set to reprise her role as Roxie Hart in the Tony-winning revival of Chicago at the Ambassador Theatre in New York City. Her return to the iconic role has fans eagerly anticipating her performance and further cementing her status as a versatile entertainer.

Ariana Madix talks about a Broadway return amid Love Island stint

Ariana Madix will be performing from August 1 to September 1, and due to high demand, her show has been extended further. This is a big moment for Madix, as she had a successful Broadway debut earlier with a 10-week run that set new box office records.



In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE magazine, Madix explained how she has been getting ready for Broadway while also working on reality TV. Even though she's busy, she's staying focused on her Broadway goals.



"I haven't really had time to rehearse," Madix admitted, "but I've been doing my vocal warm-ups and sneaking in some dance moves whenever I can." She mentioned practicing the challenging 'Hot Honey Rag' dance sequence in her hotel gym, albeit cautiously to avoid surprising anyone who might walk in.



The star knows she has a tight schedule, with just two days set aside for rehearsals before returning to the famous stage. Despite the challenge, Madix is confident she can give a great performance, relying on her long experience in musical theater.



Madix began her Broadway journey at Flagler College in St. Augustine, Florida, improving her talents before heading to New York City. Her career then took her to Los Angeles, where she landed a role on the reality show Vanderpump Rules, which brought her into the public eye.



Madix sees coming back to Chicago as a dream come true. She's really thankful for the chance, calling it a special moment and stating that performing on Broadway has always been her biggest goal.



Chicago, which first came out in 1975, is about two women who become famous for their crimes in the Vaudeville theater scene. This musical has been brought back many times and changed into different forms. It includes famous songs like All That Jazz and The Cell-Block Tango. When it returned in 1996, it won six Tony Awards, including one for Best Revival.



Fans and theater lovers are really excited about Madix coming back to play Roxie Hart. People can feel the buzz because she brings a mix of charm, talent, and hard work that's sure to impress audiences again. This builds on her earlier success in the show.

Advertisement

Experience Ariana Madix's broadway comeback in chicago

You can buy tickets for Chicago with Ariana Madix at chicagothemusical.com. This is a chance for fans to see her exciting return to Broadway. As she gets ready to perform, Madix shows the determination and love for her work that she's known for in reality TV and musical theater.

ALSO READ: Tom Sandoval Drops Lawsuit Against Ariana Madix, Claims 'No Ill Will' Against Her As He Fires Lawyer Who Suggested The Move