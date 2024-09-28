Ariana Madix Says THIS To Lily Collins' After Her Sandwich Shop Comment; DEETS Inside

Lily Collins had a bone to pick with Ariana Madix after she could not get a Subway sandwich due to a long queue ahead at the latter’s sandwich shop, Something About Her. The Vanderpump Rules fame responded to Collins' complaint, claiming it won’t happen again.

When the Emily in Paris actress appeared on Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen asked her and her co-star Ashley Park for their Bravo-related opinions. Following a few Real Housewives of Orange County and Below Deck questions, Cohen enquired about Vanderpump Rules, especially their thoughts on Madix’s fame.

“Girl is on fire!” Collins replied. “And she’s doing a show eight times a week, you know? And I have respect for anyone who does that.” However, she shared the sandwich shop story, revealing how she had to head back empty-handed.

When the reality star was asked about the ‘sandwichgate’ incident at the DirecTV Gets Real party, she was eager to get back to the Love, Rosie actress. The incident, which involved Lily Collins being unable to get a Subway sandwich due to a long queue at Madix's shop, had sparked some controversy. “Any time she wants to come back, Lily, we got you, come back any time,” Madix said, addressing the issue.

The Love Island USA host opened her sandwich shop Something About Her with fellow Vanderpump Rules alum Katie Maloney. The duo announced their plans back in 2022, and two years into the making, the shop opened this May and instantly became a hit among youngsters, which should make the audience feel excited about the shop's popularity.

The rom-com-themed shop features a variety of sandwiches and sides, all named after rom-com leading ladies like Drew Barrymore, Reese Witherspoon, Cameron Diaz, and Diane Keaton. Madix’s current go-to sandwich is Nancy, named after filmmaker Nancy Meyers. "I go through phases with all of our sandwiches. Right now I’m in a Nancy phase, it’s our BLT and it’s just so good — like the bacon is so crispy," she said.