‘As angry as I’d ever seen her’: Was The Late Queen Elizabeth Against Harry and Meghan Markle Naming their Daughter Lilibet?

When Lilibet was born in 2021, the Sussexes released a statement about naming her Lilibet Diana in honor of her great grandmother Queen Elizabeth, and her late grandmother Princess Diana. They also claimed that the late Queen had given her blessing about giving their child her childhood nickname, but a recent book claims that it was quite the opposite.

What does the book claim?

The new Royal biography by Robert Hardman is called Charles III and is being serialized in the Daily Mail. In a recent issue, the book said that the late Queen was actually infuriated when the Sussexes told the world that she was supportive of them naming their daughter Lilibet.

Lilibet, if you did not know, is a nickname version of Elizabeth, and only the late Queen’s parents, Princess Margaret, Prince Philip and a handful of her closest friends used the childhood nickname. When Harry and Meghan declared that their daughter was going to be named Lilibet after her great grandmother, BBC reported that a source from the palace claimed the Queen “was not asked by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex about naming their daughter Lilibet”.

The royal journalist Hardman’s book claims that Harry and Meghan threatened legal action against any other sources that claimed their narrative to be false, but “when the Sussexes tried to co-opt the Palace into propping up their version of events, they were rebuffed.”

Advertisement

The book also says “One privately [member of palace staff] recalled that Elizabeth II had been ‘as angry as I’d ever seen her’ in 2021 after the Sussexes announced that she had given them her blessing to call their baby daughter ‘Lilibet’, the queen’s childhood nickname,” claiming that the Queen had been angry about the Sussexes’ announcement.

After BBC’s claim Meghan and Harry’s spokesperson said, “The duke spoke with his family in advance of the announcement, in fact his grandmother was the first family member he called,” and that if his grandmother had not been on board with the name, he would not have gone forward with it. But the doubt that was planted in everyone’s mind once again has reared its head after Hardman’s book. Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

What did others have to say about the claim?

Hardman’s book offers a lot of insight into many different Royal matters, especially the relationship between King Charles and Harry. It says that even though Charles was upset about Harry’s estrangement from the Royal family, he has other duties now as the King. But he will also keep the palace doors open for his youngest son.

However, his controversial claim about the late Queen being upset over Lilibet’s name has ruffled a few feathers. Another Royal Biographer Omid Scobie, who wrote the book Endgame and co-wrote Finding Freedom took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his opinion. In the post, he said, “None of these Lilibet “revelations”are doing the late Queen Elizabeth II any favours.” He also attached screenshots from Gyles Branderth’s book Elizabeth and the excerpts from it claimed that the Queen viewed the name Lilibet as a compliment, which it was clearly meant to be. He also went on to say that these claims are painting the late monarch in a way that the public did not know her to be.

Omid Scobie’s post has also gathered a lot of opinions and not all of them are positive. In any way, it seems that Hardman’s claims, as controversial as they are, have been backed by some other sources before. The people are waiting to see what other revelations come out of his book.

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: New memoir, third baby rumors, and everything that ex-royal couple eyes in 2024