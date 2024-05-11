Meghan Markle Opens Up About a Sweet Conversation She Had With Daughter Lilibet; Deets Inside

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited a local school in the Nigerian capital Abuja on May 10th, Friday. While there, the couple took part in many activities with the children and also shared stories about their own children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

While talking to the kids, Meghan Markle told them about a beautiful moment she had with her daughter Lilibet.

What did Lilibet say to Meghan Markle?

Princess Lilibet, almost 3 years old, i the youngest child of the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex. Meghan told the classroom, “Our daughter, Lili, she's much, much tinier than you guys. She's about to turn three. And a few weeks ago she looked at me and she would just see the reflection in my eyes. And she (goes), ‘Mama, I see me in you.’ “

Meghan then explained to the class that even though her daughter had meant it literally as she saw her reflection in her mother’s eyes, she hung onto the words of her daughter. "nd I thought, yes, I do see me in you, and you see me in you," she said. After that, she told the students, "As I look around this room, I see myself in all of you as well." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Later, the couple played some fun games with the kids in the class and shared some more fun experiences they had with their own children back home. Meghan told them that Lilibet’s favorite class was singing and dancing, which is probably due to all the jumping she gets to do. She also shared that Prince Archie, who is 5 years old, loves construction while the kids in a STEM class showed them their robotics projects. When introduced to the oldest child in the class, who is also 5, Meghan shared that her son Archie is also the same age and he just turned 5 last week.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Nigeria visit is going to be pretty full

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s visit to the school in Abuja was one of the first stops on the couple’s first visit to Nigeria. They were officially invited to the country by the highest-ranking military officials- Nigeria’s Chief of Defense Staff. Their weekend visit, which began with the school, seems to be pretty busy with Prince Harry visiting a military hospital to meet injured veterans on Friday afternoon.

On Saturday, May 11th, Meghan will be co-hosting a Women in Leadership event with the Director General of the World Trade Organization, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. Harry and Meghan will then head to a training session for the Nigeria: Unconquered organization and then to a reception which will be hosted by the Chief of Defense Staff on the same day. On May 11th, Sunday, they, along with Giants of Africa, will go to a basketball clinic. They will finish off their visit with a Polo fundraiser for Nigeria: Unconquered and a cultural reception.

Since it’s their first visit to Nigeria, it carries a lot of significance for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. It is especially important to Meghan, who revealed in her Archetypes podcast that she found out through a genealogy that she is 43% Nigerian. In the podcast, she told her guest, comedian Ziwe about it and how people, especially Nigerian women are surprised when she tells them the results. Ziwe replied that this was great for the community and said, "No, honestly, you do look like a Nigerian, you look like my Aunt Uzo. So this is great."

ALSO READ: Why Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Were Allegedly Not Part Of Met Gala 2024: Report