Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: New memoir, third baby rumors, and everything that ex-royal couple eyes in 2024

As 2023 draws to a close, speculation is rampant about what former British royals Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have planned for the new year. After stepping back from their senior royal duties in 2020 and relocating to California, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have embarked on numerous multimedia projects and deals. However, two developments in particular have captured global attention - Markle's highly anticipated forthcoming memoir and rumors of another addition to their growing family.

The Duchess of Sussex is set to release her first book, The Bench, through publisher Random House in June 2023. While details about the contents have been kept under wraps, reports indicate the memoir will provide an inside look into her life as a royal and may shed light on her fractured relationship with some family members (Hindustan Times). This has sparked much speculation about how different members of the British royal family could be portrayed.

Memoir promises explosive royal revelations

Markle said in a statement, "I'm writing this not as the princess I grew up to be, but as the woman I have become," hinting the memoir will be deeply personal. According to a source, the book will discuss her rocky transition after marrying Prince Harry in 2018. It will name royal figures like Prince Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles, and Kate Middleton, among others.

Markle said about her inspiration for the book, "The bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father's Day, the month after Archie was born". However, experts note the timing of its release just a year after Harry's own tell-all memoir Spare has added fuel to the ongoing "transatlantic war of words" between the Sussexes and the royal family.

Royal biographer Angela Levin told Sky News the memoir will likely be "the nuclear bomb" in the Sussexes' relationship with the royals, saying, "I think it will be embarrassing, and it's a total intrusion on her private life." The level of intimate family details revealed will be closely watched, given the couple's ongoing disputes with the Palace.

Third baby plans in the works?

Adding to the 2023 Sussex speculation is ongoing rumors that Markle and Harry are planning for another child. The couple are already parents to three-year-old Archie and one-year-old Lilibet, but some speculate they may be trying for a third. Markle's attendance at numerous events in loose clothing that could conceal a baby bump is fueling the rumors.

However, representatives for the Sussexes have denied these claims, with a spokesperson telling The Guardian in November there is "no truth" to the reports. With two young children and numerous projects in the works, expanding their family may not be the couple's top priority now. But the rumors show how closely the public continues to watch their every move.

As 2023 dawns, all eyes will be on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's next career moves. Markle's memoir promises to lift the lid on her royal experiences and relationship with in-laws, for better or worse. And while baby number three may not be imminent, the Sussexes show no signs of slowing down on their global platforms. With a Netflix documentary and further Spotify podcasts also rumored, the Duke and Duchess will ensure they remain in the headlines throughout the new year.

