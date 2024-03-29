At Garrison Brown's Memorial Kody and Robyn Brown Sit Front Row Despite Estrangement In A Touching Tribute

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide

At the funeral of her half-brother Robert Garrison Brown, Sister Wives star Mykelti Brown shared that it marked a rare family reunion. In a new photo from the memorial service, Kody and Robyn Brown were seen in the front row, despite their estrangement. The Nevada National Guard paid tribute to Garrison, with Janelle Brown and her son Hunter seated beside Kody and Robyn. Family and friends wore floral Hawaiian shirts, a nod to Garrison's business, Bob's Floral. Janelle was presented with a flag in appreciation of her son's military service.

What happened to Robert Garrison Brown?

Garrison, aged 25, was discovered dead in his Flagstaff, Arizona, residence on March 5 by his younger brother, Gabriel Brown. He was pronounced dead at the scene due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound. As per a police report obtained by In Touch, Garrison and his father were not on speaking terms at the time of his passing.

Following the discovery of his brother's body, Gabriel initially left to fetch his father but later returned alone. However, as per the report, another family member later arrived to offer assistance, prompting Gabriel's solo return.

Later that day, Kody and Janelle came together in a joint post to confirm the death of their son “Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy, Robert Garrison Brown,” the exes — who were married from 1993 to 2022 — wrote via Instagram. “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

Following the initial reports, Kody and Robyn refrained from commenting, leaving uncertainty about their attendance at Garrison's funeral. Mykelti Brown, daughter of Kody and Christine, later suggested to her Patreon followers that Garrison's funeral marked the first family reunion in years.

"It's clear Garrison would've appreciated that," she shared on March 12.

Moreover, Season 18 of Sister Wives showcased the deteriorating relationship between Kody and Garrison, particularly exacerbated during the COVID-19 pandemic. Their conflicting views on Kody's strict protocols led to tensions, causing a rift in their bond.

Janelle, who was aware of the strained relationship, expressed hope for reconciliation in an interview with E! News in November 2023. She remarked, "I do hope that eventually time heals... I’m hoping that over time he can find a relationship with the children that he’s estranged from now."

More about Robert Garrison Brow's life and career

Garrison made his debut on Sister Wives as a child when the show premiered in 2010. Viewers witnessed his growth as the fourth child of Kody and Janelle, among their six children.

He enlisted in the Nevada Army National Guard on November 19, 2015, after the family relocated from Lehi, Utah, to Las Vegas. Garrison graduated from Centennial High School in Las Vegas in the spring of 2016.

Though he aspired to join the Army, Garrison compromised by joining the National Guard. Janelle addressed the issue on the show, saying, "He's 17 and thinks he's invincible. At 17, you don't grasp the reality of potential danger."

Garrison completed three months of basic training starting in July 2016, graduating on September 25 of the same year. Kody and Janelle commemorated his military service in a statement following his death, featuring photos of Garrison in uniform and during his travels.

In 2019, Garrison ventured into entrepreneurship, launching his own clothing store, Bob's Floral, specializing in Hawaiian shirts. Instead of pursuing a military career, he chose to attend the College of Southern Nevada, as Kody preferred him to pursue higher education.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

