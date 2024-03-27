Bad Boys: Ride or Die Trailer: Will Smith And Martin Lawrence Heads Back To Miami In Action-Packed First Look

If you are an action fan, brace yourself for Bad Boy 4, as it looks like a hell of a ride!

The Bad Boys franchise has been here since 1995, nearly completing two decades. However, the characters, story arcs, actions, and charm of these films are still beloved. The iconic Miami cop duo is now back in an all-new action-packed movie starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. Bad Boys: Ride or Die trailer is out now!

Bad Boys 4 is officially back

The fourth installment of the iconic franchise looks fire. The trailer looks like a perfect blend of action, comedy, drama, mystery and, of course, bromance!

The Men In Black actor will be seen as Miami PD detective Mike Lowrey, and Lawrence will play his partner in crime detective Marcus Burnett. The story will revolve around these officers as they navigate life amidst chaos.

The Adil & Bilall directorial also stars Alexander Ludwig, Vanessa Hudgens, Eric Dane, Paola Núñez, Rhea Seehorn, Tasha Smith and Ioan Gruffudd.

The director duo created the third franchise installment, Bad Boys For Life, which became the biggest blockbuster of 2020, right before the Covid-19 pandemic hit. The duo also created Batgirl, which Warner Bros. shelved due to budget issues. However, they showed their directorial skills in the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel.

The Boy Boys movie legacy

Michal Bay directed the franchise's first installment, Bad Boys, which was released in 1995. The same director took the reins for a sequel, Bad Boys 2, in 2003. After seventeen years, Adil and Bilall created the third installment, Bad Boys For Life, which made its mark at the box office in 2020.

Now, the fourth film marks not only the return of the director duo but also Will Smith’s first movie after the Oscars controversy.

What do we know about Bad Boys: Ride or Die?

No plot summary has been released yet for the movie, but we can guess what to expect based on the ending of the last one. In Bad Boys For Life, Mike [Smith] is on the hit list of a late drug lord’s son, Armando. The latter’s mother asks him to avenge his father’s death. However, the twist in the tale is that Armando is Mike’s son.

The ending and credit role hinted that there could be a father-son reconciliation, which would lead them to team up. But have you ever heard of a drug lord’s kin teaming up with a cop? It seems like Bad Boys: Ride or Die is filled with twists!