BAFTAs 2024: Five Jokes From David Tennant's Opening Monologue ft Barbie, AI, Bark Ruffalo & More

The 77th BAFTA has just wrapped up and already given us more to look forward to! 52-year-old David Tennant has done a commendable job with making this experience wholesome and interesting as a host. It is not easy to host such a prestigious award ceremony, especially in 2024 when many acclaimed films were making it to the top. Right from the staged skit video about Michael Sheen’s dog Bark Ruffalo, to the grand entry, the Good Omens actor has given us some quirky jokes to look forward to. What were the five jokes from David Tennant’s opening monologue? Find details inside.

1.”Aye or AI?”

The monologue starts with the Ahsoka actor talking about the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. He also speaks about how the future of writing scripts is “Aye” but spelt as “AI”

This was his way of bringing in the idea of artificial intelligence generated texts and how that can be the future of script writing as well. The exact moment when Tennant said it was at 2:30 seconds of his speech where he says, “I’ve been chatting to Bafta and asking them if the future for acting and screenwriting is looking rosy, and they say, ‘AYE!’ Did they spell that AI…’”

2.Calling Out to Barbie

When speaking about all the prominent movies of 2024, Barbie already had five nominations for the night, making it the centre of attention. Tennant made a reference to Ken, his surname being “Loach” and the doll’s headless torso. He also said how the evening would be smoother than Ken’s chest. A happy Ryan Gosling cheered his way to the jokes.

3.Connecting Poor Things to American Presidential Elections

Things got controversial when many times nominated Poor Things and a prominent winner was called out for its unique storytelling. A child’s mind in an adult woman, starring Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo, was a legendary piece. But did the Inside Man star refer to Donald Trump and American presidential elections using that? Platforms like Independent say that the line, “When a child’s brain is put in an adult’s body and later this year one of those might be elected president,” was a reference to Donald Trump as he is the one who can be ‘re-elected’

4.Wonka and the ‘chocolate’ sarcasm

Chocolates are a way to one’s heart! So was the film-Wonka. David Tennant called the film marvelous and even expressed how it gave us Boost, Aero, Crunchies and Twix, all chocolate brands. He then said sarcastically to the American audience that these are all chocolates apart from Hersheys that taste better too.

5.Oppenheimer’s ticking bomb

As Cillian Murphy starrer and Christopher Nolan’s film Oppenheimer won many accolades at the 77th BAFTA awards, the reference to the best bomb of the war and how the end of the script was all about “diffusing” it got many people smiling.

These were just the best moments. The Staged actor also kept calling out to Bark Ruffalo-Michael Sheen’s cute little white dog, who he was supposed to dogsit for the day in mid of his speech. David also constantly spoke about the awards, their need to select a favorite child that is difficult not impossible and even the monologue being a three and a half hour long piece. This made many fans love BAFTA 2024, while others missed Stephen Fry. But everyone has been happy with the Harry Potter actor’s witty hosting.

