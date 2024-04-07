Barbie To Surprise Sue; Exploring Kristen Wiig's Iconic SNL Characters As She Enters 5-Timer's Club

The Palm Royal star, Kristen Wiig recently appeared on SNL. Her monologue was also joined by many A-listers. In the monologue, she expressed how excited she was to become a part of the Five-Timers Club. Toward the end of the sketch she was honored with the Five-Timers jacket, Ryan Gosling helped her wear the jacket in which she looked flawless.

Wiig has repeatedly proved to the audience that her capability as an actor is phenomenal. During her run on SNL as a cast member, Wiig wowed us with all the characters she portrayed during her sketches. Let's take a look at Kristen Wiig's SNL characters that will forever remain iconic.

Barbie

Wiig played Barbie, even before Margot Robbie. In 2009, Wiig appeared in the Weekly Update as a Barbie on her 50th birthday. This felt almost like a satirical take on the actual Barbie. Wiig appeared to be as rigid as Barbie made of plastic. In the episode, she mentions about Ken and the Bratz Dolls. This Barbie is way different than Greta Gerwig's Barbie. Both are nonetheless entertaining and portrayed very well by the respective actresses.

Penelope

Penelope is perhaps one of the most memorable characters on the show. This character spoke and acted a certain way that made this character loved and bearable at the same time despite being irritating in various instances. Kristen Wiig made this character come to life and entertained us effortlessly. Penelope’s Therapy episode with Neil Patrick Harris and Thanksgiving episode with Anne Hathway is not to be missed.

Target Lady

Kristen Wiig embodied the Target Lady’s character so well, that it fails to bore you whenever one watches it. The Target Lady is a checkout staffer at Target, who apparently loves her job. Her enthusiasm and tendency to overshare is very apparent as it is clearly seen when she deals with different types of customers and the other staff members. The target lady has a bowl cut and a not-so-common voice. Wiig has aced this character beautifully.

Gilly

Gilly is Wiig’s one of the best portrayals amongst many other characters that she has played. All the sketches that include Gilly are very hilarious. Gilly is a troublemaker student at the elementary school. Her pranks are very creative and they are definitely entertaining. Gilly may remind you of your school days, where you may have encountered someone like her. Gilly is and will forever be iconic. Wiig has done a proper justification for this role.

Surprise Sue

Sue is the type of character that can hardly contain excitement, no matter how small or big the situation or the surprise is. Wiig’s portrayal of Sue will forever be among SNL’s best characters list. Sue’s inability to contain her excitement is clearly seen in her body language. As an actor Wiig has showcased that very amazingly. Sue will surely give you a good laugh on a gloomy day.

