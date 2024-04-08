Who Is Raye? All About British Pop Star As She Makes SNL Debut With Escapism And Worth It Performances

Raye, one of the most celebrated artists from this new era, appeared on SNL in a recent episode. She performed her hit songs Escapism and Worth It, which were featured in her album, My 21st Century Blues. She performed these songs by adding a creative orchestral twist to them.

Raye’s performance was truly a delight to the viewer's eyes. Along with Raye, Kristen Wiig stole the show with her appearance. She received the five-timers jacket handed by Ryan Gosling during her monologue.

Raye is a rising star, taking over the music industry by storm. Her talent as a singer and songwriter is worth talking about. Read more to get an insight into the singer’s life.

Early Life of Raye

Raye was born on October 24, 1997, in Tooting, London. Her Mother’s ethnicity is Ghanaian-Swiss and her father is English from Yorkshire. Raye is her stage name, not her actual name. Her name is Rachel Agatha Keen.

Since her childhood, her deep interest in music has been apparent. She sang gospel songs in church. Her father was the musical director and her mother sang in the choir of the same church.

Raye also has a younger sister named Abby Lynn Keen. She is also a singer-songwriter, and her stage name is Absolutely.

Raye spent most of her time learning how to write songs in studio sessions during the weekends. According to Wikipedia, Raye attended Coulsdon Church of England Primary School and later she attended Woodcote High School. Ray attended BRIT school at 14 and dropped out of the school for feeling “confined, despite learning an extensive amount.”

Raye’s career and fallout with her former label

At just 17, Raye released her debut album, Welcome To The Winter. Since then, she has collaborated with many famous musicians like Beyonce, David Guetta, Jax Jones, Mabel, and the list goes on.

Raye was signed with Polydor label, but later on, she revealed in 2021 that the label had been withholding her debut album for many years. After this revelation, she was supported by many artists like Charlie XCX, MNEK, and Rina Sawayama. After this revelation, Raye took a break and came back with the announcement that she had parted ways with the label

In June 2022, Raye released My 21st Century Blues album. The album was very well received by the people. It peaked at number 2 on the UK Album Charts. Escapism song, a part of the same album, took the internet by storm due to its catchy beats and relatable lyrics. Amongst many other of Raye's work, this song majorly helped her become mainstream.

Raye was nominated 7 times at this year's BRIT Awards, out of which she won 6 awards that shed light on her groundbreaking artistry. Raye is and will surely continue to rise, as her music is loved by many fans around the world. Her underrated talent as an artist is finally getting the recognition it deserves.

