'This Skit Was Perfect': Internet Reacts As Ryan Gosling And SNL Cast Break Into Laughter During Beavis And Butt-Head Sketch

Saturday Night Live will never fail to entertain us with their sketches. With their creative flair in their skits and the comedy presented, SNL will always stay evergreen and never bore its audience.

This recent episode featured Ryan Gosling in a hilarious skit that included characters from Beavis and Butt-Head. Ryan Gosling, with the help of prosthetics, looked like Beavis and Mikey Day looked like Butt-Head who also transformed with the help of prosthetics.

The cast while performing, couldn't contain their laughter. One X user wrote, “My favorite skits are when you can tell they are having fun. This skit was perfect.” We can clearly see cast members alongside Ryan Gosling enjoying this sketch.

This isn't the first skit Ryan Gosling has broken his character in this SNL appearance. He has also cracked up in an alien abduction sketch with Kate McKinnon, and Erin Brockovich. Also, he cracked up again in the skit named Doctor (on YouTube) in his latest episode.

What was Beavis and Butt-Head skit about

The skit featured an interview about A.I. The interviewer was played by Heidi Gardner and Kenan Thompson appeared as an expert on the topic. Thompson, upon asking questions, was repeatedly distracted by both Gosling and Day.

Gardner first broke her character by laughing uncontrollably when she looked at Gosling. And later on, she couldn't contain her character when she addressed Day’s character.

Further in in the skit, Gosling and Day sat beside each other, while looking just like the characters in Beavis and Butt-head.

Both Gosling and Day broke their characters along with the other cast members. Kenan Thompson held his character together even when everyone broke theirs.

Ryan Gosling and his other skits in the episode

This entire episode was filled with entertaining skits. The Engagement sketch, where Gosling admits the engagement was a mistake. This sketch will make you laugh at how uncomfortable Andrew Dismukes’s character gets.

Another skit includes Ryan Gosling and Marcello Hernández trying to convince their friend, portrayed by Kenan Thomson, to go out with them. Gosling has an entirely different persona and accent. This hilarious skit will crack you up. Other skits named Erin Brockovich and Close Encounter Cold Open also made their mark in making the audience laugh.

This episode is not be missed. Many people are and will surely keep talking about it. This also shows the range of Ryan Gosling’s talent. He can play any character in any genre. His capability as an actor is truly amazing.

