From Ken's Oscar Takeover To The Fall Guy: Top Moments From Ryan Gosling's SNL Appearance

Ryan Gosling is making headlines back-to-back, ranging from his Oscars performance to his recent SNL appearance. The popular actor has proved time and again that he is iconic and forever will be.

His character Ken from the Barbie movie will never be forgotten. His Oscar performance will be hard to forget as he sang and performed a well-choreographed act. The actor has set the bar so high that it will be hard for someone else to achieve it. But we could have missed his iconic performance at the Oscars.

During his recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, he revealed that he initially turned down this performance when the Oscars had asked him to do so. He answered to Fallon that it was a, “100 percent no.” The reasoning he provided was, that it can go wrong in a lot of ways.

He also spoke about his daughters more interest in Barbie and disinterest in Ken. He revealed that he would take his daughters to dress rehearsals to provide some context about his character Ken. He further reflected on his daughters seeing his live performance. He said, “They know all the choreography better than I do.”

But it's just not his Oscars performance, the internet is talking about his latest SNL appearance as well. he has come to promote his new movie with Emily Blunt named The Fall Guy. Here are the top 5 moments from the Episode.

The Monologue

Ryan Gosling, during his monologue, stated that he wouldn't be making any jokes about Ken and would not talk about him but then did just the opposite. He also sang during his monologue and pulled out the iconic white jacket that Ken wore in Barbie. He was later joined by Emily Blunt, who reminded him to promote their upcoming movie The Fall Guy. Later on, Blunt also sang with him and made a memorable mark on stage.

Ryan Gosling in Beavis and Butt-Head

This skit from his latest appearance got the internet cracking up. He and Mikey Day transformed themselves into characters from Beavis and Butt-Head. With the help of prosthetics, the duo totally transformed and the appearance was very similar to the cartoon characters. The cast couldn't help but crack up while performing the skit.

This made it a lot more entertaining. The sketch also featured Kenan Thompson. He is truly a champion as he didn't break his character during this hilarious skit.

Ryan Gosling totally transforms himself

This sketch is called Can't Tonight on YouTube. In this act, Ryan Gosling and Marcello Hernández are trying to convince their friend, portrayed by Kenan Thomson, to go out with them. Gosling portrayed a guy from Tennessee whose accent and entire persona are changed as he is married to a Cuban woman. The audience cracked up hard when they saw him speak.

His shift from the ‘Cuban’ accent to his normal accent in the act was indeed a masterpiece. His co-stars in the sketch did an amazing job just like him.

The Erin Brockovich Deleted Scene

This skit is based apparently on a deleted scene from the Erin Brockovich movie. In this Skit, Gosling appears as a biker and introduces himself as George. He is trying to ask out and flirt with Erin played by Chloe Fineman. The back-and-forth dialogues that go on between the two are worth giving a watch. Later Kenan Thompson joins this skit as well.

He too contributes some really good dialogues with the best comedic timing. The best part is that we can see Ryan cracking up and also at one point his fake mustache is falling but then he fixes it.

Ryan Gosling Breaking his characters

Ryan Gosling broke his character along with the cast members multiple times in different skits. We can see that during his Beavis and the Butt-Head skit, later on, he did the same in Erin Brockovich and then in the Close Encounter Cold Open skit. He cracked up in the skit named Doctor as well.

Ryan breaking his characters will always be iconic. It just makes the audience’s experience more exciting. His laughter during the performances just adds more flavor to the skit. It just signified that he, along with the viewers and his castmates, enjoyed the sketch to the fullest.

