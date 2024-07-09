Bebe Rexha Takes Immediate Action During Norway Concert; Halts Show To Remove Fan For Attempted Pelting On Stage: WATCH

Bebe Rexha stopped her recent concert in Norway to identify an audience member who attempted to throw an object at her on stage. The pop star, clad in a black bodysuit and combat boots, paused her performance midway and confronted the wrongdoer with stern words, stating, “If you hit me with something on stage, I’ll take you for everything you've f—ing got.”

The showdown between the star and the fan was captured in fan footage shared online.

Rexha's firm reaction resonated with the crowd, who cheered for her as she demanded they identify the perpetrator and instructed the security at the venue to escort the person out. “Out, get the f**k out. Goodbye, everyone say, ‘Bye bye,’” Rexha mockingly instructed.

Considering Rexha's history with fans throwing objects at her, it’s tough to blame her for her stiff response this time around.

Rexha had been a consistent victim of the evolving trend of fans hurling objects at artists

Last summer, the singer was struck in the face with a mobile phone during her show in New York. The incident left the Say My Name hitmaker with a bruised eye and a cut just below her eyebrow, as could be seen in the pictures of herself she shared on Instagram shortly after the accident.

Back then, the NYPD, per NME news, confirmed that Nicholas Malvagna from New Jersey was arrested and charged with two counts of third-degree assault, one count of second-degree aggravated harassment, and one count of third-degree attempted assault for hitting Rexha.

Two days after the incident, the singer alluded to the assault while performing in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, joking, “Just no phones on my face tonight, please.”

Unfortunately for Rexha, the problem followed her into 2024 as well, and the singer had to confront someone for throwing objects at her as recently as last month. While performing in Wisconsin, she showed an audience member out for pelting her while she was singing I’m Good (Blue) — her Grammy-winning effort with David Guetta.

Other artists who’ve faced disruptive fans - From Harry Styles to Cardi B

Other big names that have fallen victim to the trend that has seen concertgoers attempt to draw their favorite artist's attention by throwing items at them include Harry Styles, Lil Nas X, Drake, Cardi B, Pink, and more.

Earlier this year, SZA called out a group of attendees at her live show in Australia for allegedly throwing objects at her. She threatened to call the remainder of her set off if the behavior continued, per a report by NME News.

So far, pop artists like Billie Eilish, Adele, and Taylor Swift have urged fans to stop participating in the menacing trend, as it puts the performers in a profoundly vulnerable position.

