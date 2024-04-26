Benny Blanco Compares His Love Life To The Plot Of Clueless; He 'Was The Last One' To Know That He Was In Love

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez have been in a relationship since June 2023. While the duo had known each other for many years before dating, the sparks flew after the duo worked on a music video together. Blanco opened up about his love life to People magazine, claiming that his personal life had been nothing less than the plot of the movie Clueless.

The music producer shared that he was the last one to know that he had fallen in love with Gomez. Ever since the couple made their status public, they have been serving their fans with mushy pictures.

What did Benny Blanco say about his clueless moment with Selena Gomez?

In his conversation with the entertainment portal, the Eastside musician revealed that even after the Monte Carlo actress was in front of him the whole time, it took him a little while to get his feelings straight.

Blanco shared, "I was the last one to know. It's crazy how your partner could just be sitting there the whole time, right in front of your eyes, and you don't even notice, and then you have that Clueless moment where you're like, 'Wait, I'm in love.'"

The Only Murders in the Building star collaborated with Benny Blanco on a music video in 2019 and in 2023. After releasing the track Single Soon in December, the Love You Like a Love Song artist made the relationship with the music producer official on Instagram by showing off a ring with the letter B written on it.

The actress elaborated on her dating life to Zane Lowe on the Apple Podcast. The singer said, “Without getting into too much detail, I think it's just really important to meet someone who respects you.”

She further added, “And I think it's really nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in. But I'd have to say overall, it's the safest that I feel and it's been really lovely and I've only grown through it, so it's awesome.”

Benny Blanco’s new book release

The music producer is set to release his new book, Open Wide: A Cookbook for Friends. According to Blanco, the book is about hacks for throwing a dinner party for friends.

Taking to Instagram, the Roses artist wrote in the caption, "i wrote this book to teach u how to throw the sickest dinner party… to answer all the unknowns. What music do i play ?? what type of weed and wine do i serve ?? how do i kick all my friends out when i get tired but make it seem like it's their idea so they still love me in the morning???"

Benny Blanco’s book will be released on April 30.

