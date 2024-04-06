Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco's Relationship Has 'Gotten Very Serious'; Do They Have Family Support? Insider Reveals

An insider is providing a major scoop on Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s relationship after the pop star and the producer made their romance public in December 2023. The duo has been very open about their love ever since.

On April 5, ET reported citing a source that the pair “have gotten very serious” recently. The same tipster also revealed if the couple has the blessings of their family and friends as their relationship continues to evolve.

For more details, keep scrolling!

Selena trusts Blanco more than any other past romantic partners

“Selena trusts him more than any other past romantic partner in her life,” the insider told ET, adding, “They are very respectful of one another and their relationship is growing in positive ways.” The duo, per the source, feels “Like they bring the best out of each other and make an effort to be communicative, honest, and supportive of each other.”

“They speak their minds, appreciate each other’s art, and lift each other up. They both see a positive future together and have the desire to continue to move forward and have their relationship thrive,” the source added.

Additionally, the source informed the outlet that Blanco and Gomez have the approval of their near and dear ones, saying, "Selena’s friends and family love Benny [Blanco] and his loved ones feel the same about her.”

“Everyone can see that they have a loving relationship and both sides couldn't be more encouraging.”

Amid Selena and Blanco's flourishing romance, let's take a moment to reflect on how Selena has recently discussed her relationship with the acclaimed producer.

In February, Selena opened up about her ‘lovely’ relationship in an interview - Her birthday tribute for Blanco is also so endearing

“Without getting into too much detail, I think it's just really important to meet someone who respects you,” Gomez said in an interview with Zane Lowe. “And I think it's really nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in. But I’d have to say overall it's the safest that I feel and it's been really lovely and I've only grown through it, so it's awesome.”

For Blanco's 36th birthday, Selena posted a sweet tribute celebrating her boyfriend.

“Happy birthday baby!” the Love You Like a Love Song crooner wrote on Instagram on March 8, alongside a carousel of photos of the duo embracing and enjoying a day at Disneyland.

“Your emotional endurance, positive disposition, unbelievable talent (that blows me away), undeniable humor and loving, kind heart absolutely kill me. I love you @itsbennyblanco,” Sel added.

