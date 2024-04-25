Top 10 Most Popular Celebrity Brands, Ft Rare Beauty By Selena Gomez, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna and Skims By Kim Kardashian

Numerous Hollywood celebrities have set out on side ventures while pursuing their careers, aiming to expand their horizons and step outside their comfort zones. It's an exciting journey that pushes them to surpass their own limits, and it also allows their fans to explore and embrace new experiences.

Here are the top 10 most renowned brands founded by Hollywood celebrities:

1. Rare Beauty By Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez, the well-known singer, established Rare Beauty, a makeup brand, in 2020. Her journey with makeup began during her days as a child actor, where she interacted with makeup artists. This sparked her interest in makeup early on, leading to a passion for beauty products.

As reported by L'officiel Monaco, Selena's fascination with makeup started at a young age, evolving into a deep passion for beauty products. She dedicated several years to developing her brand, Rare Beauty, actively participating in the creation of all products.

Rare Beauty aims to enhance and celebrate the unique and dazzling features of each individual.

2. Fenty Beauty by Rihanna

Popstar Rihanna established Fenty Beauty, a cosmetics brand, in 2017. The inspiration behind the name of her highly successful beauty brand comes from her full name, Robyn Rihanna Fenty.

Growing up in Barbados, Rihanna developed a passion for make-up, which she inherited from her mother. Throughout her impactful career, she frequently collaborated with experts in the make-up industry, as mentioned in L'official Monaco.

In recognition of her brand's achievements, Fenty Beauty was honored as one of Time Magazine's 25 Best Inventions of 2017, shortly after its launch.

3. Skim by Kim Kardashian

Skims, the brand founded by Kim Kardashian in 2019, originally went by the name "Kimono" but had to change it to Skims due to public pressure. According to L'Officiel, the debut launch of Skims sold out within just 10 minutes, and since then, the brand has continued to grow and gain popularity.

One of their most popular collections is the Fits Everybody Collection, which includes soft bras, briefs, and thongs that are not only breathable and comfortable but also provide the necessary support. In fact, Skims was even recognized as one of TIME's 100 Most Influential Companies of 2022.

4. Homecourt by Courtney Cox

Allure reports that while self-care is well-known, actress Courteney Cox is championing home-care with her brand Homecourt. Starting with surface cleaners and dish soaps, Cox has expanded into hand washes and room sprays as well.

"We take such good care of our bodies, so why not do the same thing with the products that we use in our house?" Cox told Allure. "Homecourt is really beauty products for the home." The brand's products come in four different scents including Steeped Rose, a fresh-from-the-garden rose, and CeCe, a mix of cardamom and cedar.

5. JVN Hair by Jonathan Van Ness

Jonathan Van Ness Hair (JVN) is a famous brand well known for their beautiful shiny hair. The brand is founded by Jonathan Van Ness and came into being in August 2021 with its four collections each meant to target a different hair concern, like damage or hydration.

"You don't need to do anything with your hair because you're a certain gender, a certain age, a certain this, a certain that. I want everyone to feel entitled to their version of beauty," Van Ness told Allure. Since its launch, JVN has entered retailers like Sephora and is earning accolades all over Instagram and TikTok, per Allure.

6. Humanrace by Pharell Williams

Humanrace was launched by Happy singer in the late 2020. Pharell Williams aimed to introduce quality in skincare.

“We want to democratize the experience of achieving wellness. And I’m not trying to be like any other wellness brand out there," he told Allure. "Ours is all based on results and solutions and sensations."

7. Pattern Beauty by Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross is the brilliant mind behind Pattern Beauty, which can be described as the epitome of a flawless 70-degree day. We can't help but wish we could capture her essence and immerse ourselves in it whenever we're feeling low.

Unfortunately, science hasn't quite figured out how to make that happen yet. However, the fact that she has created incredible hair-care formulas is the closest we can get to experiencing her magic. Pattern Beauty is not only a reflection of Tracee's unique personality but also celebrates the individuality of every person who uses her products, as highlighted by Allure.

8. Henry Rose by Michelle Pfeffier

Michelle Pfeffier’s Henry Rose came into an aromatic existence in 2019.The fragrance brand combines thoughtful luxury with an emphasis on smart formulation.

"No, we're not going to make the most 'natural' fragrance that we can,' which is a term that I think is very confusing for people anyway. We're going to make the safest fragrance that we can," Pfeffier told Allure.

9. About-Face by Halsey

Singer Halsey kicked off the year 2021 by launching About-Face, a colorful makeup line that instantaneously impressed everyone who tried it.

"Makeup has always been my go-to form of expression," the singer said in her August 2021 Allure cover profile. "Makeup allows me to try on a new persona for the day."

10. Stripes by Naomi Watt

Naomi Watts is helping to lead the conversation around menopause in the beauty space and beyond. After experiencing early menopause, and the ups and downs of night sweats and hormonal changes, she decided to launch Stripes with the goal of creating "support" and "solutions.", per Allure.

According to the Stripes website, it features "Menoguides" to help women navigate menopause symptoms and her full range of products (with head-to-toe care that includes a hydrating vaginal gel) keeps women feeling their best, always.

Hollywood celebrities often exhibit their entrepreneurial skills with a unique flair, turning their bold decisions into impressive ventures.

