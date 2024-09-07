Benny Blanco Gives Major Shoutout To His Girlfriend Selena Gomez As Her Film Emilia Pérez Hits Theaters

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez are one of the most loved couples in the music industry. They know exactly how to support each other, and the music producer's latest comment on her post has proved the same yet again.

It was on September 6, 2024, that Selena Gomez took to social media and shared a scene from her latest movie Emilia Perez. In this sequence, the Calm Down songstress is seen grooving and performing the song Mi Camino.

This snippet from the movie was posted by Gomez on her Instagram, with a caption that read, "A little sneak peek of the song 'Mi Camino' that I performed in EMILIA PÉREZ,” while also teasing the movie’s release date.

In the comment section, Benny Blanco came up with his words that surely make him one of the most supportive boyfriends. The 36-year-old record producer’s comment read, "This is one of the best movies I have ever seen."

Talking about the couple, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco confirmed their romantic relationship back in December 2023. Then came many posts that showed how much the two are into each other.

One of these posts happens to be from the Lose You to Love Me singer, who called Blanco her "absolute everything" in an Instagram comment.

Talking about Emilia Perez, the movie also stars Zoe Saldana, as well as the Spanish actress Karla Sofía Gascón. In this flick, Gomez plays the character of the wife of a feared drug cartel leader, Gascón’s Manitas.

Meanwhile, Saldana plays the role of a lawyer named Rita, who helps Manitas complete a sex change operation and become a woman as he seeks retirement from the illegal business.

The former Disney actress stars as Jessi Del Monte in Emilia Pérez. The highly anticipated film received a grand minute-long standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival when it was premiered back in the month of May, as reported by Variety and Deadline.

Mi Camino, the song that was shared by Selena Gomez on her social media recently, has been worked on in collaboration with another great musician and songwriter, Camille.

Watch Emilia Pérez in select theaters when it is released on November 1, 2024. The streaming for this movie starts on November 13, 2024, on Netflix.

