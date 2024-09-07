‘It Sounds So Silly...’: Selena Gomez Reveals THIS Activity With Boyfriend Benny Blanco ‘Really Grounds’ Her

Selena Gomez is clearly head over heels in love with her boyfriend and record producer, Benny Blanco. In a recent virtual event for Rare Beauty, the actress-singer conducted an interactive session with her fans, wherein she answered questions about her relationship too.

First up, Gomez revealed the advice she would want to give to her younger self. The Love On crooner stated that she would ask her to not be so hard on herself.

Further in the interaction, the Monte Carlo star explained, "I was very hard on myself. If the teacher scolded me for talking too much, I'd go home and think about it all day. If I had a crush on a boy and he asked a girl out in front of me, I'd be a wreck forever."

She continued to say, "I was too hard on myself. I didn't think I was enough or sometimes I didn't think I fit in and ultimately you're exactly who you are made to be." Gomez revealed that it took her years before she could take charge of her feelings. Next up, the actress revealed her favorite hobby, and it included Benny Blanco.

The Disney alum claimed, "This sounds maybe a little silly but just actually taking a step away and just looking around, you know?” She further added, "Like, for example, at home, I like to just go and sit outside and put my feet in the grass and sit there and maybe listen to some music and I just try to find things that really ground me."

The Emilia Perez star went on to share that she loves food, and goes garden picking with her boyfriend. Gomez revealed, "I love fresh foods and stuff. I'm starting to get into that kind of thing because of my boyfriend.” She went on to state, "Just being in the garden and picking food that I'm going to be able to cook with. It sounds so silly and minuscule but the older you get, the more that you realize that it's okay to just be simple and have simplicity."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Selena is reprising her character of Mable Mora in the fourth season of Only Murders in the Building. The actress returns to solve the mystery of Sazz Pataki’s death, alongside her two friends, Charles and Oliver.

Apart from the iconic trio, the show also has new cast members, including, Eugene Levy, Molly Shannon, Eva Longoria, and Zach Galifianakis. In addition to Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin, Meryl Streep, too, has returned for a new season.

Only Murders in the Building season 4 is available to stream on Hulu and Disney+.

