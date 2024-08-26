What is Benny Blanco's Net Worth in 2024? Find Out Amid His Relationship With Selena Gomez

Benny Blanco is a talented recording artist, songwriter, acting rapper, and producer of American nationality who boasts a net worth of $50 million. He has done great business in his own career as a songwriter and music producer, especially as the co-writer and co-producer of several hit singles by many great artists like Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry, Rihanna, Maroon 5, and Britney Spears.

Benny Blanco, in real life Benjamin Levin, was born on March 8, 1988 and hails from Reston, Virginia, of Jewish descent. He discovered an early passion for music production and used to record hip-hop instrumentals on a boombox in his room. Blanco used to attend Camp Airy in Thurmont, Maryland, during the summer, where he was engaged in his music and even used to host a radio show, which helped him develop some early affinity for the music industry.

Blanco got his first breakthrough in 2018 when he released Eastside, featuring the American rapper and singer, Halsey, and Khalid, which ranked 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 list.

Benny Blanco's lucrative music career

In 2019, Benny Blanco licensed 93 songs from his portfolio to Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited for an unknown number of dollars. Similar catalog sales in the music industry have estimated dollar volume on the scale of $40–50 million. Soon after this sale, Benny Blanco went on to buy a mansion in Los Angeles for $9. 2 million, which indicates that the transaction yielded him a huge amount.

How Benny Blanco Launched His Music Career

Benny Blanco, born Benjamin Levin, began his music career with numerous trips to New York City, where he sought to meet with record labels and producers. His persistence paid off when he earned an apprenticeship with producer Disco D. Following this, Blanco was mentored by renowned songwriter and producer Dr. Luke, who signed him to his company, Kasz Money Productions. This mentorship marked a significant turning point in Blanco's career, providing him with the foundation to hone his skills in producing and songwriting.

Benny Blanco dishes out TV laughs and culinary chaos

In the 2020s, Benny Blanco expanded his career into television and web series. He first appeared in the web series "Matty and Benny Eat Out America," a cooking show on his YouTube channel that he co-hosted with chef and restaurateur Matty Matheson. The show featured the duo exploring various cuisines across America with their unique comedic style. Following the success of this series, Blanco and Matheson launched another cooking show called "Stupid F*cking Cooking Show," which continued their partnership and showcased their love for cooking with a humorous twist.

In addition to his web series, Blanco ventured into television by playing a fictionalized version of himself on the FXX comedy series "Dave" from 2020 to 2021. The show, which stars rapper and comedian Dave Burd (known as Lil Dicky), follows the fictionalized version of Lil Dicky's life and career in the music industry. Blanco's appearances on "Dave" added a meta-humorous layer to the series, blurring the lines between his real-life persona and the character he portrayed on the show.

Award-Winning prodigy with Grammy nods and songwriters hall of fame honors

Blanco is a young but accomplished producer and songwriter who has won numerous awards. Several BMI Awards, including several for Songwriter of the Year, are among them. In addition, Blanco is nominated for multiple Grammy Awards, including Best R&B Song for Heart Attack and Luv, Album of the Year for Teenage Dream, x, and Purpose, and Song of the Year for Love Yourself and Issues. 2013 saw Blanco receive the Songwriters Hall of Fame's Hal David Starlight Award.

Benny Blanco's real estate scorecard

Benny Blanco has made several significant real estate investments over the years. His property portfolio includes:

2011: Purchased a condo in New York City's Chelsea neighborhood for $3.445 million, which he later listed for sale for $3.995 million.

2015: Acquired a home in West Hollywood for $2.13 million.

2018: Bought a home in Malibu for $4.4 million.

2019: Purchased another home in West Hollywood for $2.34 million.

January 2020: Acquired a mansion in the Hollywood Hills of Los Angeles for $9.2 million from Tinder co-founder Sean Rad.

Blanco has retained ownership of all these properties, demonstrating his success and substantial investment in real estate.

Benny Blanco’s love life

In 2020, Benny Blanco began dating British model and actress Elsie Hewitt. In December 2023, it was confirmed that Blanco was dating singer and actress Selena Gomez, indicating a high-profile relationship in the entertainment industry.

