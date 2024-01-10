Berlin Season 2: Will there be second season for spin-off prequel of Money Heist? All we know so far

The Money Heist prequel series Berlin set years before the events of the original show, follows the character Berlin during his "golden age" in Paris. The series explores the heist and the complex relationship between Berlin's profession and his quest for love, aiming to flesh out the popular character and make it a successful Netflix franchise.

Initial reviews of the spinoff series have been somewhat lackluster by the critical establishment, with many comparing it to its predecessor unfavorably. However, Netflix's success relies on positive audience reactions, which is how programs are judged. If Berlin proves to be as popular as the original series, Netflix may continue the show for more seasons.

Will there be Berlin season 2?

Despite initial reviews being underwhelming, Netflix has not renewed season 2 of the Berlin series. The true test will be audience reactions and streaming numbers. If Berlin proves to be just as popular as its predecessor, Money Heist, it will only be a matter of time before more episodes are put into production. However, the lengthy production timeline of Berlin season 1 might continue if the series is green-lit for a second.

The first season of Berlin left the characters in a unique position, indicating a potential return for the entire cast if a new season is renewed. Pedro Alonso, who portrayed Berlin in the first season, is expected to return, and fans can expect to see the gang reunite for more adventures, with the possibility of new faces as well. Berlin season 2 cast would include Tristán Ulloa as Damián, Samantha Siqueiros as Camille, Michelle Jenner as Keila, Begoña Vargas as Cameron, Julio Peña Fernández as Roi and Joel Sánchez as Bruce.

What can we expect from Berlin Season 2?

Knowing Berlin's prowess as a thief, it comes as no surprise that he and his gang got away with their jewel caper by the end of season 1, even if things got hairy for a while. The final scene suggests Berlin and his gang plan another heist. Potentially, the Berlin series could have a heist-a-season format. The first season introduced romantic subplots that could be explored in subsequent episodes, though the exact heist details remain uncertain.

Berlin's relationship with Camille ends on a positive note in season 1, but distrust and jealousy may cause rifts in season 2. Damián, Berlin's right-hand man, also faces relationship issues. If there are additions of new characters in Berlin season 2, they could potentially disrupt the relationships formed in the first season, potentially causing problems for the newfound couples.

