EXCLUSIVE: Abbas Mustan to make a desi Money Heist; Hindi version titled Three Monkeys

Abbas Mustan is among the most iconic director duo, who are known for thrillers like Khiladi, Baazigar, Soldier, Ajnabee, Aitraaz, Humraaz, Race 1 & 2 among others. They are gearing up for their digital debut, Penthouse, and Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the duo have locked their next project. It’s titled Three Monkeys and goes on the floors on November 11 in Mumbai.

“The Abbas Mustan duo is getting back to the thriller space with Three Monkeys and is currently all geared up to commence shooting from November 11. The script work is done and the current concentration is on to create a massive set in the city,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the film is a robbery-based thriller on the lines of Spanish classic series, Money Heist.

“It’s actually on the lines of Money Heist with the premise revolving around three male protagonists and a professor, who is a mastermind of the robbery. Like all other quintessential Abbas Mustan films, this one too will have hidden motives with every character trying to outplay the other,” the source added. Buzz is, the duo has given a desi spin to the plot of Money Heist by getting all the seasons so far in the feature film format. "It's not exactly a scene by scene remake, but more of a film inspired by the vibe and set up of this iconic series."

The film will be shot over a period of next few months and gear up for a release in the second half of 2022. The film in question will mark the return of this duo to film direction 5 years after Machine, which marked the launch of Abbas’ son, Mustafa. Interestingly, in the past too the duo have been inspired by international films and given them a desi spin, which struck gold at the box office. It would be interesting to see how they adapt Money Heist for the Hindi speaking audience. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Three Monkeys, as we bring to you the star-cast of the film soon.

