EXCLUSIVE: Úrsula Corberó explains why she 'hates action'; says Money Heist was 'pushing me over and over and over again'

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Kevin Hart, Úrsula Corberó, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw discussed their experiences working on the upcoming film LIFT, collaborating with renowned director F Gary Gray, and their new venture with Netflix, amid their busy promotional tour.

The action-packed film is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on January 12, 2024. LIFT centers on a master thief who finds himself enticed by both his ex-girlfriend and the FBI to embark on an audacious heist. The intricate plot unfolds as the international crew attempts the impossible by executing the heist on a 777-passenger flight from London to Zurich.

Úrsula Corberó says she hates action

During the interview, the interviewer asked Úrsula Corberó if she gets drawn to scripts that include a lot of action and heists as she was seen in Money Heist and now in LIFT. "I hate action by the way," Úrsula said in the interview.

Úrsula also said that she was very bad at action, "I am pretty bad at it. I prefer comedy but you know they are just pushing me over and over and over again and I am just...I have to say that I have that feeling that I really like the script as well. I remember I read it in one sitting and also I could see a very different character from Tokyo from Money Heist."

Kevin Hart then said to her, "You were great." To which she laughed and replied with a, "Thank you."

Kevin Hart reflects on working with Indian actors

As the interview went on, the interviewer asked the stars if they would like to work with Indian actors or if there were any Indian actors they would like to work with. "To be honest," Kevin Hart started. "I am not familiar with all the names, but am with faces."

Hart continued, "I am a fan of the culture, I am a fan of the following,' Kevin Hart mentioned the stardom and following Indian actors get. He also said that if 'there ever was an opportunity that presented itself to me to do anything, I would jump at it in a heartbeat."

