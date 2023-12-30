Who is in the cast of Money Heist: Berlin? Exploring the character roles and actors

Money Heist, the gripping Spanish series that took the world by storm, is back with a prequel dedicated to one of its most iconic characters, Andrés de Fonollosa aka Berlin. Known for his charisma, intelligence, and complex persona, Berlin left an indelible mark on the original series. Now, fans enjoy the unraveling of his early days and the formation of his legendary crew in Money Heist: Berlin.

The role of enigmatic Berlin in the Money Heist series

In the thrilling saga of Money Heist, Berlin (Andrés de Fonollosa), portrayed by the talented Pedro Alonso, emerged as the enigmatic mastermind behind some of the most audacious heists. His character, a blend of intelligence, sophistication, and a touch of unpredictability, became a fan favorite. Despite his arrogant exterior, Berlin's intricate relationships, particularly with his brother, The Professor, added layers to his persona. The original series left audiences yearning for more insight into the golden age of this compelling character.

Unveiling the cast of Money Heist: Berlin

As Money Heist: Berlin gears up for its premiere, it brings a fresh ensemble cast to complement Pedro Alonso's reprisal of the titular character. The new crew promises to be as iconic as the original, adding depth and intrigue to the prequel.

Pedro Alonso as Berlin (Andrés de Fonollosa): The charismatic mastermind takes center stage once again, offering fans a deeper understanding of his character's roots.

Michelle Jenner as Keila: Playing the role of the group's tech expert, Keila brings brains and skills to the crew. Michelle Jenner, known for her role as Queen Isabella of Castille in "Isabel," steps into this new and exciting character.

Begoña Vargas as Cameron: The adventurous and unpredictable Cameron, portrayed by Begoña Vargas, injects excitement into the group, joining for the thrill of the heist.

Tristán Ulloa as Damián: Damián, a philanthropic professor and moral compass of the team, is brought to life by Tristán Ulloa. His extensive filmography adds depth to the series.

Joel Sánchez as Bruce: Joel Sánchez enters the scene as Bruce, the "fun guy" of the gang, balancing muscle with unexpected intelligence.

Julio Peña as Roi: Julio Peña takes on the role of Roi, Berlin's protégé, bringing loyalty and confidence to the crew.

Itziar Ituño as Raquel Murillo (Lisbon): Itziar Ituño reprises her role as Raquel Murillo, exploring her character's journey before joining forces with The Professor.

Najwa Nimri as Alicia Sierra: Najwa Nimri returns as the ruthless Alicia Sierra, showcasing her intelligence and manipulation skills.

Money Heist: Berlin promises an exhilarating journey through the origins of Berlin's character, revealing the intricacies of white-collar crimes, suspense, romance, and unexpected humor. With an ensemble cast of seasoned actors and exciting new additions, the prequel sets the stage for an unforgettable adventure. Directed by David Barrocal, Geoffrey Cowper, and Albert Pintó, the Season 1 of Money Heist: Berlin premiered on December 29, 2023 with all its 8 episodes and is currently available on Netflix.

