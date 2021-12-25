EXCLUSIVE: Gaurav Chopra says he would love to be part of a show like Money Heist; Speaks about Professor

Gaurav Chopra says that a surge in the OTT space is a blessing for the actors. “For actors like me who have been around for a while, it's a boon because it gives us the honour and the opportunity to play characters that we have not played before,” says Gaurav, adding that he watches a lot of international content on the web.

“That's because it gives me newer perspectives. So I tend to miss some of our series’, but I just saw a show called Tabbar on Sony Liv. I liked it very much, especially for the storytelling and the performances. Pawan Malhotra, who is a veteran, and whom I have been lucky to work with in the past is amazing and so is Supriya (Pathak) ji. They both were just exceptional,” he states.

Is there any web show that he would like to be a part of? “I would love to be a part of something on the lines of Money Heist. I have been told by other people that when they see the Professor, they can envision me doing it and so can I. I feel the complexity in the character and the portrayal which is so controlled is something that you know would be up my alley. I love to play complex characters. Characters in which the scene and the dialogue says one thing whereas I can show you five more things in different layers as subtexts. I love to have those complicated conversations with the director and the writers before every scene to say I can also show you this, we can also reflect the past, we can also show you intent, it's amazing to do and this is something that I would like,” says Gaurav.

