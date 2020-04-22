EXCLUSIVE: Money Heist's Ajay Jethi opens up on his favourite character; Reveals he worked with Nairobi before

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Ajay Jethi of Money Heist Season 4, revealed his favourite character from the show. He also opened up on working with Nairobi aka Alba Flores earlier.

If there is one show which has kept everyone hooked, it is Netflix's Money Heist Season 4. If the data from the streaming platform is considered, the Spanish drama has registered the fourth highest audience, which is a big feat in itself. We spoke exclusively to Ajay Jethi, the only Indian to feature in the series. Ajay plays the role of Shakir, a Pakistani hacker, on the show and his character has left everyone talking. While we all have been swooned by the Professor, we asked Ajay who is his character from the show.

"I like Professor's character. He is so intriguing. I also like Berlin and Heinskin, and then Nairobi and Raquel," Ajay revealed. He also opened up on working with Alba Flores before. "I have worked with Nairobi aka Alba Flores earlier in a film called Vicente Ferrer, some 4-5 years back. In fact, it was shot in Bengaluru." He also shared that he had worked with the director Alex Pina before Money Heist.

Meanwhile, about the overwhelming love he has been receiving for the show, he said, "On 4th April, before I could ask any friend, I saw hashtags and messages from India and Pakistan for Shakir. That's when I realised that the character is being well received. It was so overwhelming and such a happy feeling for me."

Money Heist's Season 4 released on Netflix on April 3.

