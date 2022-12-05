WATCH: Netflix Korea releases an exclusive clip for ‘Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area Part 2’
On December 5, Netflix Korea released an exclusive clip for ‘Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area Part 2. Check it out below!
Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area Part 2
On December 9, 2022, Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area Part 2 will be available worldwide. This South Korean adaptation of the Spanish original La Casa De Papel, commonly known as Money Heist, will be available on Netflix. This year, on June 24, the first season of ‘Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area’ was released. Fans have been impatiently waiting for Season 2 of the show since its June release, which had a total of six episodes.
Recap of Part 1
The Professor's strategy had worked out well in Part 1 of the series. After successfully breaking into the mint, they confronted the Task Force Teams while holding the hostages. While Moscow's digging is almost finished in part 2, we will get to see how the robbers are able to slip away and find freedom. Along with Rio and Berlin, who have had their identities revealed to the world, Nairobi, which is seen printing trillions of Korean Won, is in danger. With everything going on, they must leave the area immediately.
Check out the Exclusive Clip of Part 2 here:
Exclusive Clip
In the clip, the hostages are held together in the opening segmen. Berlin shouts out a character's name, Park Chulwoo, and looks for him. Cut to a Special Operation Unit (SOU) enters and attacks them. The two teams then engage in a shooting sequence. The clip ends on a cliffhanger, increasing the anticipation of the audience.
Don’t forget to check out, ‘Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area Part 2’ releasing on December 9, 2022!
