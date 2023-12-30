Money Heist Spin-off Berlin: What is the timeline of the sequel?

The spin-off of the world famous Spanish series Money Heist finally hit Netflix on 29th December. The series, named Berlin or Money Heist: Berlin, explores the life of one of the most popular characters from the parent show- Andrés de Fonollosa, nicknamed Berlin. The show has caused quite a stir as people were eager to learn more about the intriguing character, his backstory, and his relationship with The Professor.

The timeline of the show

As previously mentioned, the spin-off is actually a prequel to the popular show which delves into the past heisting habits of Berlin and his buddies. Andrés de Fonollosa, aka Berlin, a robber who is not only ruthless but also misogynistic and ambitious was one of the best anti-heroes from Money Heist. In Berlin, he is the central character who is in his prime, planning a stellar heist with his gang in Paris.

The show is obviously set before the events of Money Heist and Berlin seems to be at the top of his career and preparing for one of the greatest heists with the help of three other robbers. The plan is to steal some jewels which cost about 44 million euros from the largest auction house in Paris. Other than Berlin, there is another mastermind genius who is helping him plan the heist- Damian (played by Trisān Ullao).

Advertisement

The other main characters of the show are Cameron, Bruce, and an introverted hacker named Keila- all part of Berlin’s gang. There is also a subplot involving Berlin falling in love with a woman all the while planning and executing this complicated heist plan. And even though the time in which the show is set is unspecified, we get an appearance from Raquel Murillo, the detective from the original show.

Cast, plot and everything else

The show casted some fresh faces alongside Pedro Alonso, who reprised his role as Berlin from Money Heist. Tristān Ulloa stars as Damian, Samantha Siqueiros stars as Camille, Joel Sanchez plays the role of Bruce, Julio Pena plays Roi, and Michelle Jenner plays the role of hacker Keila. There are some other major and minor roles such as Raquel Murillo played by Itziar Ituno and Alicia Sierra Montes played by Najwa Nimri.

The plot of the series is pretty straightforward but the characterization is where the series falls short. Even though Alonso is great as an exuberant and full-of-life Berlin, he lacks the unnerving charm that the anti-hero from the original series had. The other characters of the show also seem to be a poor copy of some of the beloved original characters. All in all, the show has lacked most of the charm that the original was so loved for. The original show now also has a Korean version which was praised by a lot of fans.

ALSO READ: Squid Game and Money Heist to have own video games based on popular series; Netflix backs plans