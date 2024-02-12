Justin Bieber did not join Usher to perform on-stage at Super Bowl 2024. Bieber's decision to not join him seemingly came at the last minute as earlier various outlets reported a huge possibility of him performing this year. Here's everything we know so far.

Justin Bieber Didn't Take Usher's Invite; raise speculations

The anticipation was palpable as Usher took center stage for his electrifying Super Bowl halftime performance, with fans eagerly awaiting the rumored appearance of Justin Bieber. Despite the star-studded lineup featuring Alicia Keys and H.E.R., Bieber's absence left many puzzled.

As the halftime show unfolded, Bieber was spotted in the stands alongside his wife, Hailey Bieber, sparking questions about his unexpected decision not to join Usher on stage. The duo, known for their collaboration on the hit song Somebody to Love, had the perfect opportunity to deliver a memorable performance together.

Earlier reports suggested that Bieber was in talks with Usher about the possibility of a joint performance, fueling speculation among fans. TMZ even hinted at the likelihood of Bieber's participation, citing Usher “has been hitting up Justin Bieber lately to talk about the prospect of JB joining him during the Super Bowl Halftime Show ... which now sounds like a very real possibility. Still no word on whether Justin agreed—but we know they’ve been chatting ...A LOT.”

This missed opportunity would have marked Bieber's second performance of 2024, following a more intimate show in Toronto just days prior on Feb 1. With the cancellation of his Justice World Tour dates last year, Bieber has maintained a relatively low profile, focusing on his music away from the spotlight.

Justin Bieber is working on new album; sources

Despite his absence at the Super Bowl, sources suggest that Bieber has been hard at work on new music, signaling a potential comeback for the pop sensation. A source told People, that Justin’s been working on his new record for the last six months. Scooter and SB Projects have not set up one session or done one thing for this [new] record. The relationship with Scooter has run its course.”

As fans await Bieber's next performance, his unexpected absence from Usher's halftime show remains a topic of speculation.