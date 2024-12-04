Beyoncé Being Named Billboard's Greatest Popstar of 21st Century Sparks Great Debate on Social Media, See What Fans Are Saying

The internet is a very volatile place, and people are often upfront about their opinions on certain situations and individuals, no matter how famous or respected they may be. In classic fashion, netizens were quick to react when Billboard named Beyoncé the #1 Greatest Pop Star of the 21st Century.

The publication announced Beyonce's name on December 2, and while many people believe she deserved the title, others disagreed and offered their own names of who they think should hold that honor.

After Beyoncé, other artists, including Taylor Swift and Rihanna, took the second and third positions, respectively. Artists like Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Britney Spears, and many more also made the list for their respective influence on pop music.

When the Cuff It artist’s name was announced, the Beyhive was surely rejoicing, and they know how to celebrate. A fan on X simply praised the singer and congratulated her, attaching a snippet from her groundbreaking 2019 Coachella performance.

Another fan penned, “Beyoncé has been announced as the greatest popstar of 21st century!!!This is talent!!! Bending backward & still serving vocal!!!This is legacy! Not sales! Not streaming farm! Not friendship bracelet but fans enjoying worth of their money! #TalentWon”

A stan of Bey simply shared an edit and wrote, “BEYONCÉ THE GREATEST POP STAR OF THE CENTURY YOU ARE #TalentWon” Another individual wrote, “we been knew. we been country.”

Advertisement

There were many people who did not agree with this. Some netizens questioned how much her husband, Jay Z paid for the title. A person wrote, “how much did her husband pay ?”

There were multiple Swifties who also shared their opinions on the same. A person wrote, “Taylor was robbed by Jay Z.” Others also resorted to racism. A netizen wrote, “The only reason she got this was because she is black.”

A user on the aforementioned social media platform wrote, “just because beyonce is being named #1 greatest popstar of the 21st century does not mean y’all have to resort to racism bc of how mad y’all are abt it btw!!!”

Nevertheless, Beyonce has truly shone in her decades-long career. Not only she has rocked in the pop category but she also experimented with other genres like R&B, country, and rap. These works were equally liked by the audiences.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘No Way That’s Him:’ Netizens React To Jacob Elordi As He Debuts New Beard Look