‘No Way That’s Him:’ Netizens React To Jacob Elordi As He Debuts New Beard Look

Jacob Elordi is definitely one of those Hollywood heartthrobs who has stolen many hearts. Since the beginning of his career, many have praised him for his looks. But this time, the internet is divided as he surprised everyone by debuting a new beard look.

Elordi appeared on the red carpet at the Marrakech International Film Festival in Morroco on Friday. He was not just an attendee but also a jury member. His beard and his middle-parted 70s style-inspired hairdo quickly went viral on social media.

Per usual, the netizens started pouring their respective opinions. Many had a hard time recognizing him. A person on X wrote, “No way that’s him,” while another penned, “I refuse to believe that it’s him.”

An individual mentioned that people did need to worry as the actor had opted for this look as he is working on a project. Another user penned, “jacob elordi with a beard just jump scared me bad”. One more person wrote, “can jacob elordi go back to looking like a toxic man he’s looking prehistoric right now."

One more person shared, “I first saw the bearded jacob elordi pics when i was viciously drunk so they sent me into heat but now that my mind is clear my GOD the beard is so unflattering on him. don't be afraid king pick up the razor.”

While there were many people who didn't like his beard look, there were others who couldn't help but express their liking for the same.

An X user expressed that the actor looked 100 times more attractive to them than he always was without the facial hair. Another individual posted, “yall are not real man lovers if you think jacob elordi with his beard looks bad go back to your other hairless men and SHUT UP.”

A person on the aforementioned platform expressed, “wdym moroccan air !?? jacob elordi looks DIVINE with all that beard and hair.” Another individual penned, “everyone complaining about jacob elordi’s new beard but I kinda see the vision yall”

This is not the first time any of his looks has gone viral. Previously, his mustache look and clean face look were also the ones that caught the attention of netizens.

This year during the film festival held in Morocco, the event was also attended by other professionals including Zoya Akhtar, Ali Abbasi, Luca Guadagnino, Patricia Arquette, Nadia Kounda, Santiago Mitre, and many more.

