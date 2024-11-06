Beyonce Recreates Pamela Anderson’s Iconic Look In Bodyguard Music Video; SEE Here

Beyonce dropped the music video for Bodyguard, the first single of her latest album Cowboy Carter. She used her video to not just pay homage to the Halloween theme by cosplaying Pamela Anderson but also as a reminder for people to vote in the upcoming election. Wearing the actress’s iconic blonde wig and sultry black dress, the Texas Hold Em singer held a red flag that had “vote!” written over it in all caps.

She was also seen recreating Anderson’s Baywatch look but her iconic red swimsuit read “Beywatch,” adding a pun to the singer’s name. Another memorable look Beyonce recreated was the iconic one-piece from the 90s show.

In an interview with ET Canada, Anderson revealed that she has one of those suits from the show and slips into it sometimes. "I put it on every once in a while — it still fits," she said at the time. The singer cosplayed Anderson's character in Barb Wire, Dressed in a tightly-cinched leather corset with a plunging neckline and black opera gloves which was quite similar to what she wore at the film’s 995 Cannes Film Festival premiere.

The Yonce singer donned one of Anderson’s ensembles that she wore to the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards. The look included a white corset top and sequined pants paired with a feathery pink hat which had created a statement in the fashion industry at the time.

This comes a month after Beyonce officially endorsed Democratic nominee Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election and supported her during her campaign rally in her hometown Houston, Texas. She also delivered a powerful speech about creating a better world for the younger generation.

Earlier, she had also allowed her song Freedom to be used for Harris’s campaign video and other promotional videos including the Democratic National Convention. On November 5, she shared her picture dressed in her Anderson drag on Instagram. "LOVE,” she captioned the post.