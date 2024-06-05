Beyonce’s Collaborator, The-Dream, Faces Serious Accusations of Rape, Sexual Battery, and Sex Trafficking

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

The-Dream, 46, whose real name is Terius Adamu Ya Gesteelde-Diamant, is one of the most famous songwriters, record producers, and singers in the music industry. In his career, active since the mid-90s, he has notably worked with many famous musicians, including Beyonce, Rihanna, Jay-Z, Justin Timberlake, and Justin Bieber.

The-Dream is now hit with some of the most serious accusations, including rape, sexual battery, and sex trafficking, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. Read ahead to know the details about the alleged crimes.

The- Dream faces serious accusations

As per the outlet, on Tuesday, June 4, Chanaaz Mangroe filed a lawsuit in California federal court against the prolific songwriter for making false promises and trapping her into an “abusive, violent, and manipulative relationship filled with physical assaults, violent sexual encounters, and horrific psychological manipulation.”

Reportedly, the complaint against the 46-year-old musician stated he exploited his then-girlfriend with false assurances, which also included sponsoring her international visa extension. He also promised Mangroe that he would write hit songs for her and would offer her a spot as the upcoming tour opener for Beyonce.

As per the claims, Gesteelde-Diamant allegedly isolated her in a hotel and controlled where she went. According to the outlet, the complaint also mentioned “violent sexual acts” during the time of their relationship.

In 2015, when the duo got together, the songwriter flew Mangroe to Atlanta. During an instance, Gesteelde-Diamant allegedly locked her in a dark room that was adjacent to the recording studio and he had sex with her in a violent way. He then left Mangroe naked and alone in that dark room for hours and returned to have sex with her. He demanded her to say that she loved him, per the reports.

Mangroe, in the complaint, alleged that she was coerced by her then-boyfriend to have sexual acts across many states with different men. One instance in the claim was that Gesteelde-Diamant demanded her to “perform oral sex with him while” other men watched in a movie theatre. According to the publication, the report also states many instances of rape and physical abuse.

The- Dream accused of not supporting Chanaaz Mangroe’s career

As per the outlet’s article, the complaint stated that Conta Paris and Epic Records, the labels of the musician, allegedly facilitated his crimes as Mangroe was signed to these labels, “despite the fact that he never intended to truly support her career trajectory but instead wanted corporate funding to assist in his trafficking venture.”

Upon the end of Mangroe’s contract with the label, the 46-year-old musician allegedly received USD 150,000, and Mangroe received USD 35,000. In 2016, she was told by Epic Records that Gesteelde-Diamant did not deliver her records, resulting in the label not distributing her music.

The-Dream’s reaction to the alleged crimes

According to the report, Gesteelde-Diamant gave a statement to The New York Times. He claimed that the allegations were not true and defamatory towards him.

He added, “I oppose all forms of harassment and have always strived to help people realize their career goals. As someone committed to making a positive impact on my fellow artists and the world at large, I am deeply offended and saddened by these accusations.”

As far as his previous professional work goes, he has released many blockbuster songs, including Single Ladies and Break My Soul by Beyonce, Umbrella by Rihanna and Jay-Z, Touch My Body by Mariah Carey, Holy Grail by Justin Timberlake and Jay-Z, and Baby by Justin Bieber.

He has been a collaborator for Beyonce since 2008, working with the songstress on every single one of her albums since that year. As per the outlet, he has won eight Grammy awards and was also “shortlisted for an Academy Award.”

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

