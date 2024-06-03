Megan Thee Stallion Reveals Self-Titled Third Album Amid Eminem Roast; DEETS

Megan Thee Stallion recently announced her self-titled third album, Megan, which will be released on June 28. This big reveal happened during her Hot Girl Summer tour, and it follows Eminem's recent playful roast, as per PEOPLE.

Announcement made during the concert

Fans were in for a treat on Sunday, June 2, when Megan Thee Stallion announced some big news during her concert. Imagine the excitement when the Hiss rapper unexpectedly announced the release of her new album in Atlanta.

Megan has been bringing the heat this summer, and this announcement has raised the temperature even higher. She also surprised her fans by unveiling a QR code at the concert, allowing them to preorder her upcoming album.

Snake-themed singles and album concept

Megan Thee Stallion previewed her new album, Megan, with a string of snake-themed singles including Cobra, Boa, and the chart-topping Hiss. Megan has had quite the journey, especially since Hiss reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100 earlier this year.

Megan recently spoke with L'Officiel about the deeper meaning behind these singles. She explained that the snake motif is more than just surface-level imagery. For her, it represents renewal and rebirth, themes that are central to her upcoming album. Megan's affection for snakes extends beyond the surface; she sees them as misunderstood creatures who represent spirituality and the possibility of transformation.

Megan explained her fascination with the snake motif, saying, “I'm not really a person that's like, Oh my God, sunshine and just super bubbly, happy. I like darker things. I like things that are a little scary. I like things that are unique. I picked the snake because… it's kind of like an antihero.”

Megan Thee Stallion hinted at experimenting with new sounds on her upcoming album Megan. She assured her fans that the essence of her music remained unchanged. “It won't feel like I went so left. It'll feel true to me,” she said. "You'll almost be like, 'I wouldn't have thought she would've rapped over that, but this sounds great.'" This album is her first release since 2022, and her fans are ecstatic to see her evolve while remaining true to her roots.

Collaborations and recent releases

Megan Thee Stallion has been on a roll since collaborating with GloRilla and Cardi B on a remix of their song Wanna Be, The remix was released on May 31, following a sneak peek at her sold-out Madison Square Garden show on May 22. Fans were on the edge of their seats as GloRilla hinted at the collaboration, and Megan later confirmed the exciting news, fueling even more anticipation for the release.

Megan has been keeping her Hottie fanbase interested in her solo projects by releasing new music. Last May, she surprised everyone with two #MeganMonday freestyles: I Think I Love Her and Like a G6. These drops have kept her fans excited while they wait for the release of her new album.

Get ready because Megan will be available on streaming platforms and in stores on June 28th! Megan Thee Stallion is poised to make a big impact this summer with her snake-themed singles, new collaborations, and highly anticipated album. Fans are counting down the days until they can dive into her new sounds and styles.

Eminem roasts Megan Thee Stallion

Eminem is under fire for a lyric in his latest song, Houdini, that references the July 2020 shooting incident involving Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez. In the track released just last Friday, Eminem raps, “If I was to ask for Megan Thee / Stallion if she would collab with me / Would I really have a shot at a feat? / I don’t know but I’m glad to be.”

