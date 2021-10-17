Bill Gates and Melinda Gates' daughter Jennifer ties the knot with Nayel Nassar

Bill Gates and Melinda Gates' daughter Jennifer Gates tied the knot with her equestrian boyfriend Nayel Nassar on Saturday in Westchester County, New York, as confirmed by People. The couple exchanged their vows in a small ceremony, ceremony as per reports. Jennifer and Nayel's marriage comes a year after they announced their engagement in 2020.

As reported by The Daily Mail, for her wedding ceremony, Jennifer Gates wore a gorgeous gown by Vera Wang. The report also stated that Jennifer's parents Bill and Melinda jointly walked her down the aisle at the ceremony. Jennifer and Nayel's guestlist for the wedding reportedly consisted of 300 guests.

Jennifer had announced her engagement to Nayel on Instagram on January 30, 2020 and wrote, "Nayel Nassar, you are one of a kind. Absolutely swept me off my feet this past weekend, surprising me in the most meaningful location over one of our many shared passions. I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives learning, growing, laughing and loving together. Yes a million times over."

Also, Nayel had announced their engagement with a sweet post as he couldn't stop gushing about Jennifer and wrote, "I’m feeling like the luckiest (and happiest) man in the world right about now. "

Neither Jennifer nor Nayel have shared photos from their wedding yet. As reported by The Daily Mail, Jennifer had nine bridesmaids at her wedding also reportedly shared her father-daughter dance with Bill Gates on Elton John's song Can You Feel The Love Tonight from The Lion King.

