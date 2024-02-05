Grammy Awards 2024: Miley Cyrus Bags Record Of The Year Marking Her Second Win Of The Night And Her Career

Miley Cyrus stole the show at the 66th Grammy Awards, which were held at the crypto.com arena in Los Angeles, United States, with her stunning performances and eye-catching outfits. Cyrus, known for singles such as "Party in the USA" and "Wrecking Ball," won two coveted awards, marking a watershed moment in her career.

Best Pop Solo Performance: A triumph for ‘Flowers’

Cyrus began her winning streak by receiving the Best Pop Solo Performance award for her gripping track "Flowers." This achievement represented her first-ever Grammy award, facing tight competition from industry titans Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, and Billie Eilish. The singer's passionate response on Instagram in November hinted at her excitement, underscoring her music's impact worldwide.

Record of the Year: A double triumph with ‘Flowers’

Building on her initial success, Cyrus solidified her position in the music industry by winning the prestigious Record of the Year award for the captivating song "Flowers." This victory was her second of the night and her career, cementing her standing as a dominant performer. Cyrus, who danced gleefully with fellow nominee Billie Eilish, gently acknowledged the gravity of the event in her acceptance speech, expressing appreciation while adding a touch of her trademark humor.

During her acceptance speech for Record of the Year, Cyrus lightened the mood with some honest remarks. Reflecting on the fleeting nature of fame and success, she underlined the need to cherish the beauty in everyday life. Despite the grandeur of the occasion, Cyrus remained grounded, reminding everyone of the ephemeral nature of fame with her funny comment about forgetting underwear in between outfit changes.

Fashion forward: Miley's iconic Red Carpet moment

Apart from her musical prowess, Miley Cyrus made a bold fashion statement on the Grammy's red carpet. The singer fearlessly flaunted her curves and tattoos while wearing a jaw-dropping see-through golden Maison Margiela outfit, sparking admiration and awe on social media. Cyrus' daring choice, along with Christian Louboutin for Maison Margiela heels and a dramatic buffed-up hairdo, enthralled the audience and cemented her image as a trendsetter.

