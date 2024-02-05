The most talented singer who is also one of the hottest singers around the globe at the moment, Taylor Swift, is known for her ability to always serve jaw-droppingly gorgeous looks. Whether it’s a party, an event, or the red carpet, the diva always knows just how to leave us gasping with her classy ensembles. Such a moment was created earlier today when the diva arrived at the Grammys red carpet and stole the show with her beyond-gorgeous pristine white outfit.

So, what are we even waiting for? Let’s dive right in and zoom into the intricate details of Taylor Swift’s incredibly gorgeous and exclusively created oh-so-iconic white gown to understand how Selena Gomez's BFF was able to turn heads by serving this fashion statement. Are you ready? Let’s just get right to it.

Taylor Swift looked all things iconic as she walked the red carpet

The beautiful Reputation singer walked the red carpet at the Grammy Awards 2024 and had a total monochromatic moment with her extravagant prom-ready ensemble. The talented diva opted for a pristine-white sleeveless and well-structured gown. This simply gorgeous floor-length piece hugged her curves at all the right places while its ribbed design added to the overall texture of the iconic look. The classy gown also ever so lightly clinched at her waist, helping the diva showcase her curves to sheer perfection.

Advertisement

But that’s not nearly all, the Cruel Summer singer’s ensemble also had a super sultry thigh-high side slit which helped her accentuate and elongate her legs while flaunting them and showing a bold amount of skin. The classy and fitted Schiaparelli gown showcased the bold and unique designs that the brand is known for. This ensemble was honestly a masterpiece and we’re legit still gasping about the moment. This look also made all the Swifties rejoice because the look was visibly Reputation-coded and helped the singer reach out to her fans with the power of fashion.

Taylor Swift’s accessories, makeup, and hairstyle were also on point

The iconic Love Story singer also chose to complete her classy look with black pumps that added some formal finesse to her ensemble. She also chose to add a layer of pizzazz and extensive drama to her red-carpet-ready look with long black opera gloves which helped her create a monochromatic moment. But that’s not all, Swift also added a diamond and a unique crystal-encrusted layered black choker with a watch dial to add some much-needed bling to her look. It’s quite safe to say that this look is undeniably all things iconic and we’re gushing over her fashion choices.

Meanwhile, Taylor also chose to leave her blonde tresses open and styled them into a side-swept look with soft waves that beautifully cascaded down her shoulder while framing her face to sheer perfection. On the other hand, the Red singer chose to go for a subtly glamorous makeup look with cat-eyed dark black eyeliner, lightly blushed cheeks, well-shaped eyebrows, highlighter at all the right places, and shimmery eyeshadow. However, let’s be honest, no Taylor Swift makeup look can ever be complete without her patent glossy red lipstick, and it always takes the crown.

So, what did you think of Taylor Swift’s Iconic look? Are you as obsessed as we are?

Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us through the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon vs Pooja Hegde Fashion Face-Off: Who wore the modernized slit cut saree better?