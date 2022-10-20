Black Adam EXCLUSIVE: Noah Centineo wants Atom Smasher to fight THIS beloved DC superhero

The day has finally arrived as Black Adam hits theatre screens in India! Starring Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock as Black Adam/Teth-Adam, the 11th instalment of DC Extended Universe also welcomes the famed Justice Society of America; Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate/Kent Nelson, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman/Carter Hall, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher/Albert "Al" Rothstein and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone/Maxine Hunkel. In an EXCLUSIVE conversation with Pinkvilla, Noah Centineo and Quintessa Swindell were their candid best as they discussed Black Adam in detail. During our interesting chat, I asked the duo a hypothetical question; Which beloved DCEU superhero would they like their characters Atom Smasher and Cyclone to butt heads with in the future? While Quintessa would like to duke it out with Doctor Manhattan or Rorschach, envisioning a JSA x Watchmen crossover, Noah Centineo had a more universal pick; Batman. And not just any Batman, but the younger version of the revered superhero from Batman Beyond.

Noah Centineo Wants Atom Smasher Vs. Batman Talking about how he'd like to see his Black Adam character Atom Smasher butt heads with Batman in the future, Noah Centineo revealed, "I would like to see Batman Beyond. [Swindell added, "Okay."] Like the younger Batman come into play. [Quintessa enthusiastically stated, "No way!"] Yeah, like before Black Adam, if I ever thought about like, 'Oh, maybe I would...' which I never really thought about a lot but I was like, it would be cool to play that kid. And so... [Swindell chimed in, "Origin."] Yeah. So to be able to fight that kid would be sick! [Quintess exclaimed, "I'm weak. Go head-to-head. Young Batman smash! That would be so... never mind, okay! I'm here."] Centineo then proceeded to flex his muscles with a "Smash" manoeuvre. Watch Noah Centineo and Quintessa Swindell's fun interview with Pinkvilla for Black Adam below:

Atom Smasher vs. Batman; now that is something we'd definitely be excited about! What did you think of Noah Centineo's performance as Atom Smasher/Albert "Al" Rothstein in Black Adam? Would you like to see Atom Smasher fight it out against a young Batman? Share your personal review and wildest theories with Pinkvilla in the comments section below. Noah Centineo Found JSA's First Suit-Up "Overwhelming" In the same interview, I asked Noah Centineo and Quintessa Swindell how it felt to suit up as JSA for the first time on the sets of Black Adam. To this, Noah revealed, "I love that question. [Quintessa agreed] Pretty mind-blowing, huh? [Swindell affirmed, "Yeah, absolutely!"] Felt like it all had set into place. It was, for me, it was a little overwhelming, I would say, [Quintessa asked, "Really?"] Yeah, a little bit. And then you're like 'Oh, yeah! Gotta do a job!' [chuckles as Swindell agreed] It was pretty shocking at first and I felt very, very amped. I don't know, just like... [Flexes his muscles]"

