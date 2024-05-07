The survival thriller film, Manjummel Boys, is arguably one of the biggest films to come out of the Malayalam film industry this year, so far. The film which released on February 22nd, was a blockbuster hit, and garnered praise from fans and celebrities all over.

After a highly successful theatrical run, the film, on May 5th, had its OTT premiere, where it was able to reach a wider audience. Several fans and celebrities, including Sobhita Dhulipala. Shreya Dhanwanthary and more took to social media to shower praise on the film. In the latest update, Sita Ramam actress Mrunal Thakur has heaped praise on the film, via her Instagram. Sharing a still from the film, the actress wrote:

“WHAT A FILM; OMG Rollercoaster ride of emotions! You boys absolutely nailed it; Congratulations to the entire cast and crew”

Mrunal Thakur lauds Manjummel Boys team

About Manjummel Boys

Manjummel Boys is a Malayalam survival thriller film, helmed by Jan E Man fame director Chidambaram. The film features an ensemble cast including Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Ganapathi S Poduval, Balu Varghese, Lal Jr, Chandu Salimkumar, Khalid Rahman and several others in crucial roles.

The film follows the tale of a group of 11 friends, who plan a trip to Kodaikanal. However, tragedy strikes when one of them falls into a pit in Gunaa Caves, in Kodaikanal. As per localites, no person who had fallen into that pit had ever come back alive. How the 10 friends fight against all odds to rescue their friend forms the crux of the story.

Apart from acting, Soubin Shahir has also bankrolled the project under his production banner Parava Films. The music for the film has been composed by Sushin Shyam, while Shyju Khalid took care of the cinematography. Vivek Harshan took care of the film’s editing while Ajayan Chalissery was roped in for the art design.

Mrunal Thakur on the workfront

Mrunal Thakur was last seen in the Telugu romantic action film The Family Star, which featured Vijay Deverakonda in the lead. The film, helmed by Parasuram, also had Jagapathi Babu, Divyansha Kaushik, Ajay Ghosh and more in crucial roles.

The film which hit the silver screens on April 5th garnered mixed to negative reviews from fans and critics, who criticized the film’s writing and direction. Less than a month since its theatrical release, the film also made its OTT premiere as well.

The actress will next be seen in the upcoming Hindi thriller film Pooja Meri Jaan, helmed by Navjot Gulati and Vipasha Arvind. The film also features Huma Qureshi, Vijay Raaz, Chaitanya Vyas and more in crucial roles as well, and is expected to release later this year.

