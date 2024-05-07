Only a few shows survive in the long run and Kundali Bhagya is one of them! Kundali Bhagya has been one of the most loved daily soaps on Indian Television and has a massive dedicated fan following. Currently, the show features Sana Sayyad, Paras Kalnawat, and Baseer Ali in key roles.

However, a few days back, reports surfaced that Sana Sayyad might soon leave Ektaa Kapoor's show. After Sana, some reports recently claimed that Baseer is also planning to quit Kundali Bhagya.

Will Paras Kalnawat quit Kundali Bhagya?

After Baseer and Sana, it was also said that Paras Kalnawat is also set to bid goodbye to the show. Now, clearing the air, Paras, who essays the role of Rajveer, has reacted to the rumors of him exiting Kundali Bhagya.

A few hours back, Paras Kalnawat took to his Instagram handle and refuted rumors of his exit from the show. He wrote, "Do not pay attention to the rumours spreading around! I am not leaving the show! Rajveer is here to stay in your hearts."

Take a look at Paras Kalnawat's story here-

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

About Sana Sayyad and Baseer Ali's exit from Kundali Bhagya:

As per reports, Kundali Bhagya's cast will soon be revamped. For the uninformed, Sana Sayyad and Baseer Ali stepped in as lead actors in Ektaa Kapoor's show in 2023. Now after almost a year, the actors are rumored to quit the show.

Reportedly, Sana Sayyad is bidding goodbye to Kundali Bhagya as she is expecting her first child with her husband Imaad Shamsi. However, there is no confirmation of this. Speaking about Baseer Ali, the actor is speculated to exit the show because of dissatisfaction with the current storyline. It is also said that the production house is hunting replacements for Sana and Baseer.

According to Pinkvilla's sources, Marathi actress Akshaya Gaurav might be roped in to play Sana Sayyad's character, Palki. As per the sources, Akshaya has done a mock shoot with the actors and if everything goes as planned, she will be seen playing the lead role. When asked Akshaya about this, she told Pinkvilla that she is not allowed to reveal anything as of now and will only speak once the production house gives a nod.

Speaking about Paras Kalnawat, the actor shot to fame after playing the lead role in Anupamaa.

ALSO READ: Post Sana Sayyad’s exit, Baseer Ali too set to bid adieu to Kundali Bhagya; Check details