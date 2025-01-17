Blake Lively Calls Justin Baldoni’s 400M USD Lawsuit Against Her & Ryan Reynolds 'Abuser Playbook' Tactics

Blake Lively accuses Justin Baldoni of following an "abuser playbook" in the midst of a USD 400M lawsuit he filed against her and her husband Ryan Reynolds. The legal feud continues escalating between the It Ends With Us director, Lively, and Reynolds amid their publicized legal sparring.

Recently, Baldoni filed a defamation and extortion case against Lively and Reynolds, seeking 400 million USD in damages for sabotaging his reputation and trying to undermine the production of It Ends With Us. To which Lively's legal team countered, labeling it as a classic case of "abuser playbook" tactics to discredit a victim.

Lively’s Manatt, Phelps & Phillips attorneys and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP stated to Deadline, "This latest lawsuit from Justin Baldoni, Wayfarer Studios, and its associates is another chapter in the abuser playbook. This is an age-old story: A woman speaks up with concrete evidence of sexual harassment and retaliation and the abuser attempts to turn the tables on the victim."

They added, "This is what experts call DARVO. Deny. Attack. Reverse Victim Offender."

The lawsuit led by Baldoni, with support from prominent PR professionals and Wayfarer Studios, alleges that Lively and Reynolds have planned and executed a smear campaign and diverted production. The 179-page filing argues that the couple used their influence to bring down the reputation of the film and to control the film's production.

"Their response to sexual harassment allegations: She wanted it; it’s her fault, said Lively’s team before adding, "In short, while the victim focuses on the abuse, the abuser focuses on the victim. The strategy of attacking the woman is desperate; it does not refute the evidence in Ms. Lively’s complaint, and it will fail."

Advertisement

With both parties seeking a jury trial, the Blake Lively vs. Justin Baldoni case will most likely be unfolded in court further and expose more of the bitter fight over It Ends With Us and its aftereffects.

ALSO READ: Justin Baldoni Files Defamation Lawsuit Against Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds; Here's Everything You Need To Know